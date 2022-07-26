Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu is making headlines ahead of the Headies Award 2022

Portable, who was nominated in two categories, has now been disqualified by the organisers of the award

The organisers' actions come after the singer gave death threats if he failed to bag an award for the year

Popular controversial singer Portable Zazu may have to forget about winning a Headies Award this year after he had been nominated in two different categories.

The latest report revealed that the award organisers have disqualified the singer.

Headies gives reasons for disqualifying Portable.

Source: Instagram

The organisers revealed the reason for the decision resulted from Portable’s threat to kill his co-nominees if he failed to win.

An extract from the statement read:

““We regret to announce that following numerous indicting statements made by Mr. Habeeb Okikiola popularly knowns as “Portable”, and the incessant negative attention that Mr Okikiola has garnered from the Nigeria Police and the general public in recent times, the organisers of the Headies have resolved to disqualify Mr Okikiola as a nominee at the forthcoming 15th Headies Awards,” the statement reads.

“The decision to disqualify him is accentuated by series of misdemeanours by Mr Okikiola via his social media platforms. On the 25th of May 2022, he threatened to kill, harm or cause harm to the other nominees in the same categories of awards hewas nominated for, if he does not emerge the winner, precisely.

See the post below:

Portable had been nominated in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ and ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’ categories earlier this year.

Internet users react:

kenepisode1

"I hope he learns his lessons. Even cowärds behave well sometimes."

charlesinojie:

"Expect a video."

make__marks:

"Portable don go misyarn ."

slashazhandle

"Such an unfortunate avoidable loss! Dear artists, no matter the persona you are selling, get people on your team to handle your professional/ administration while you focus on the creative part."

