Queen Dami had shared a cryptic post on social media, after her lover Portable cursed her for joining TikTok live at midnight

The former queen had joined her friends online and the singer saw her there and rained cursed and abuses on her

She shared a post after that and hinted that she was done, fans went to her comment section to react to the post

Queen Dami, the widow of late Alaafin of Oyo, has hinted at leaving her singer lover, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus.

The singer, who love spending quality time with the former queen, had slammed Queen Dami for going online at midnight and chatting with her friends.

Source: Instagram

In a post which she put up after she was dragged by Portable, she said she was done. The businesswoman disclosed that she can no longer take it.

Queen Dami shares reason for her post

Explaining the reason for saying that she was done, Queen Dami disclosed that the embarrassment was becoming too much for her.

She shared a heartbreak emoji and wished someone the best.

Recall that Queen Dami had shunned critics of her relationship with Portable a few months. She even used a diss track to send them to the gallows.

How fans reacted to Queen Dami's post

Reactions have trailed the post shared by Queen Dami. Here are some of the comments below:

@ewatomiblaq_:

"Hold your baby , he’s the one behind your glory."

@house__of_obliss_makeup_skin:

"Mio gba rararara done bitibawo, lailai if Portable isn’t done who are you do say you’re done,Mio gba."

@itz_barbie_habisolar:

"Done for what?🥹who you wan leave am for. Abeg hold ur baby tight is the one behind ur glory."

@_officialmary4:

"I rather date akpi than date Portable."

@_queen_olly:

"Una r disappoint me for comment section."

@oluwatidemilade_:

"Even spiritual husband no torment person like this."

@official_yungbal:

"Person no dey put mouth for husband and wife matter."

@kim_barbie50:

"He will soon credit you, you will say another thing."

@mamiperry3:

"Abeg who u wan leave am for abeg na what God has join together nothing go put asunder, two of u na together forever."

Portable roars at Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer Portable slammed his lover Queen Dami after he said he was the one taking care of her son.

The Zeh Nation boss expressed his annoyance at Queen Dami and accused her of chasing ladies that come to his bar.

Portable's post came after Dami shared a post about getting a successful revenge.

Source: Legit.ng