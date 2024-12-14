Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lokoja, Kogi state - A trailer has crushed two female students to death and injured several others at the Felele end of the Abuja-Lokoja highway in Kogi state.

The tragic incident occurred at about 7 a.m. on Friday, December 13, around the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja Staff Quarters.

As reported by Daily Trust, a heavily loaded trailer lost its brakes and rammed into Keke NAPEP, killing two of the passengers immediately.

The victims were identified as Covenant Omolola Isaac, Department of Geology, Federal University Lokoja, and Abu Taiwo Abimbola, Department of Science Laboratory and Technology, Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

It was gathered that Late Abimbola, an HND II student, was reportedly on her way to take her final paper in the institution's ongoing first-semester examination when the incident occurred.

A student of the institution, Jubril Adama, said.

“We were together in the examination hall yesterday (Thursday). I overheard her telling her friends that she would be going home for Christmas celebration, shortly after her final paper on Friday.

“The two students were not so lucky as the collapsed keke napep threw them out in the direction of the trailer at high speed. Both of them were crushed to death immediately.

“Fortunately, the keke driver survived the incident, with brushes all over his body,”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, said the bodies of the slain students had been evacuated and deposited in a hospital in Lokoja.

“Two persons lost their lives. One student from Federal University Lokoja and another one from Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja,”

