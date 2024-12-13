Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ikeja, Lagos state - A suspected online fraudster, Osang Usie Otukpa, has been arrested for allegedly duping 139 Australians to the tune of $AUD8,000,000 (Eight Million Australian Dollars).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives arrested Otukpa upon arrival from the United States at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday, December 6, 2024.

EFCC said the suspect would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations. Photo credit:@officialEFCC

Otukpa scammed the victims by luring them on social media to invest in his rogue cryptocurrency investment platform, Liquid Asset Group, LAG.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via the EFCC X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialEFCC on Friday, December 13.

The anti-graft agency said the suspect goes by five aliases, namely: Ford Thompson, Oscar Donald Tyler, Michael Haye, Jose Vitto, and Kristin Davidson

EFCC disclosed that the proceeds of the alleged crimes were routed to his bank accounts through a global cryptocurrency exchange platform.

The commission said the suspect would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.

Court Sentences Internet Fraudster to One Year imprisonment

Meanwhile, Legit,ng reported that Praise Humphrey Igbo, using the alias Jessica Allen, impersonated a U.S.-based cryptocurrency trader and defrauded Aaron Baker of $115,000 in Bitcoin.

The EFCC prosecuted Igbo, leading to his conviction and a one-year prison sentence, with an alternative fine of one million Naira.

The court ordered the restitution of recovered assets, including $16,110 in cash and $67,487.79 worth of cryptocurrency, to the victim through the American Embassy.

