Steven Assanti's bio: wife, net worth, weight loss, where is he now?

Steven Assanti is an American reality television star who rose to fame following his appearance on TLC's My 600-lb Life. He appeared on several episodes of the show alongside his brother Justin, drawing a lot of attention from audiences across the globe. Before then, he had appeared as a guest on The Dr Phil House: House of Hatred show.

Steven Assanti. Photo: @SXM Underground (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Since his appearance on the weight-loss reality TV show, Assanti has remained off the public eye. Here is a quick look at his life's details.

Profile summary

Full name Steven Assanti Gender Male Date of birth December 2, 1981 Steven Assanti's age 40 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Providence, Rhode Island, USA Current residence Iowa, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in kilograms 234 Weight in pounds 518 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Stephanie Sanger Children None Profession Reality TV star Net worth $2 million

Steven Assanti's bio

Steven was born on December 2 1981, in Providence, Rhode Island, USA. He grew up alongside his brother Justin. Their mother mostly brought up the two boys after she and their father separated when Steven was 11 years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Assanti's mother was an alcoholic, a factor that contributed heavily to Steve and Justin's poor upbringing. The family later relocated from Rhode Island to Texas. Steve is said to have encountered endless abuse from his alcoholic mother. To cope with the mental anguish, he resorted to binge eating, a habit that contributed greatly to his excessive weight problem.

Joining My 600-Lb Life

A poster for My 600-lb Life. Photo: @tlc

Source: Instagram

My 600-lb Life is a renowned reality television series that has aired for over a decade now. The show follows the incredible weight loss journeys of obese participants. Those who join the show seek to transform their bodies under the watchful eye of Younan Nowzaradan, a world-famous Iranian American surgeon.

Since its inception, the Assanti brothers were among the most controversial participants. When the first episode involving them aired in 2017, audiences were treated to quite some drama and on-screen tension. Justin, who weighed 600 pounds at the time, was a bit willing to follow the doctor's weight loss plan.

Steven, on the other hand, weighed a whopping 800 pounds and would occasionally cause chaos and throw tantrums on the show. Even after leaving the show, the brothers still have quite a following on social media despite barely any presence on the platforms.

What happened to Steven Assanti?

Doctor Younan Nowzaradan got so irritated with Steven to the point he threatened to whisk him off to a homeless shelter. To make matters worse, Steven developed an addiction to prescription painkillers, forcing Younan to kick him off My 600-Lb Life and send him to a rehabilitation facility.

How much does Steven Assanti weigh now?

After his appearance on My 600-Lb Life, Steven underwent gastric bypass surgery. The procedure helped him lose a lot of weight. Still, his weight loss journey is said to have been quite rough, marred by painkiller addiction, cheat meals, and unending tantrums.

Today, he reportedly weighs 518 pounds, a significant drop from the initial 800 pounds he weighed when he joined Doctor Younan's show.

Who is Steven Assanti's wife?

Steven and his wife Stephanie. Photo: @SXM Underground (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Steven married Stephanie Sanger in 2018. His wife is an American massage therapist. The two met after Assanti's appearance on My 600-Lb Life, dated for a few months and then got married. Is Steven Assanti still married? Yes, he and his wife are still together, close to four years after their private wedding in Polk County, Iowa.

Stephanie came to know about Assanti after his appearance on the reality show. She describes her husband as a gentleman, a fantastic lover, and one with a heart of gold. She says that he is nothing close to what the TV show portrayed him to be.

Where does Steven Assanti live now?

Where is Steven Assanti now? After getting married, Steven reportedly moved from Texas and back to his birth state of Iowa. There were rumours that he had passed on following a battle with Covid-19. However, these rumours were unfounded. While he did catch the virus, he was hospitalized and recovered fully.

Net worth

According to ABTC Ng, Steven Assanti's net worth in 2022 is about $2 million. This is not an official net worth figure, though.

What is Steven Assanti's Instagram page?

Despite being incredibly popular online, Assanti has never had an Instagram account. After his appearance on My 600-Lb Life, fans created numerous fan accounts on Instagram. However, none of those belongs to Steven.

Fun facts

Here are some incredible facts about Assanti.

He once wanted to join the show The Biggest Loser , but his application was rejected.

, but his application was rejected. Before beginning his weight loss journey, he regularly ate four pizzas a day.

His decision to never join any social media platform was informed by his quest for a stress-free life that would allow him to spend more time with his family.

Steven Assanti is inarguably one of the most popular and controversial people to ever appear on My 600-Lb Life. Today, his weight is incredible weight loss journey has seen him lose close to 300 pounds. Additionally, he seems to be doing quite well, both financially and on matters of family.

READ ALSO: 40 famous black male actors every cinephile should know about

Legit.ng recently published an article about the 40 top black male actors every television fan should know about. The modern-day entertainment industry has numerous prolific black actors who have consistently entertained their fans.

Numerous films and television shows today have black actors in leading, supporting, and other major roles. Who are the top black actors one should know about, and which films and shows are they best known for?

Source: Legit.ng