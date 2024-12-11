Fast-rising gospel artist Ebuka Songs has raised eyebrows online after a Pastor from Cyprus levelled allegations against him

According to a viral report, the lyrical evangelist was paid to perform at a crusade but failed to show up

The report also claimed that the New Generation hitmaker has refused to refund the money he collected as more evidence of the transaction is set to be leaked

Fast-rising gospel artist Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary, known professionally as Ebuka Songs, has been called out by a Cyprus Pastor, Pastor Ese.

In a triggering post by Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop, whom the clergyman reported to, it was revealed that Ebuka Songs broke their contract.

Stanley Ontop alleged that the music evangelist was paid to perform at Pastor Ese’s crusade but failed to show up. Since the incident, Ebuka has refused to refund the money.

Stanley revealed that he had evidence to back up the allegations and further warned the singer to do the needful to avoid more embarrassment.

Stanley wrote:

“Dear @ebukasongs go and refund the Cyprus pastor you collected money from to perform in his program. How many months now? This is a criminal offense o

“How can y’all be preaching what you can’t practice? Ebuka nwoke pls I beg you with Jehovah shama and Jehovah nisi pls refund pastor Ese all his money before 10am tomorrow morning or you no gonna like what I will post on this my vblog.

“Evidence na water !!!! @mosesbliss talk to your boy oo, Ontop no get joy at all Shalom!!!!”

See his post below:

Fans react to allegation against Ebuka Songs

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

xtiana_22:

"I think you should try and contact them inbox first, before coming out in public. I remember when you called out Mike Godson, finally when your heard his own side of the story, you change talk. Pls always call in private first, then if the person didn't respond, you can now bring it to public."

zeeaku_enterprise:

"This all shades of wrong Stanley,you condemn vdm but you do exactly like him . Why can't you first reach out to the person and hear from him. Issue your warnings just maybe if he doesn't compile you can now make it public . Maturity requires a lot of this."

lhor_dfreddy01:

"Why tag Moses? you recently saw an interview of Moses saying Ebuka is no longer s part of his label so why are you tagging Moses? rather tah Petersonokopi wey be him friend."

callmeduch:

"He’s no longer with Moses bliss please,he left his label long ago."

steivy5653l:

"Why tag Moses bliss all the things u rant about vdm is what you do,you obviously look up to him."

u_adamie:

"Atimes the hard way is the best way …generally people find it hard to refund money these days I hope he does the needful."

