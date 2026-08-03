The cast of Happy Gilmore includes classic actors including Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Carl Weathers, and Bob Barker, who turned the 1996 sports comedy film into a career-defining hit. Three decades later, Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen have become household names, while Bob Barker, Carl Weathers, and Frances Bay passed on.

Cast of Happy Gilmore (L-R): Christopher McDonald, Bob Barker, Adam Sandler, and Kevin Nealon. Photo: Ron Galella Collection, Jim Smeal, Vinnie Zuffante, Frank Trapper/Corbis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Happy Gilmore 's leading cast includes Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, and Christopher McDonald.

's leading cast includes Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, and Christopher McDonald. Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Kevin Nealon, and Allen Covert reprised their roles for Happy Gilmore 2.

Julie Bowen's character, Virginia Venit, returned to the sequel briefly before the character was written off.

before the character was written off. Happy Gilmore 2 featured new faces, including Bad Bunny , who played Adam Sandler's caddy.

featured new faces, including , who played Adam Sandler's caddy. Happy Gilmore 2 premiered on Netflix on 25 July 2025.

The cast of Happy Gilmore: Where are they now?

Happy Gilmore is a 1996 comedy centred around an unsuccessful hockey player, Happy, who discovers his talent for golf. His adventures in the film include joining a professional golf tour to save his grandmother's home from foreclosure.

In 2025, Netflix released the show's sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, reigniting interest in the original cast. The sequel featured both old and new faces, including Adam Sandler, Benny Safdie, Margaret Qualley, and Bad Bunny, among others. Have a look at the show's original characters and where they are now.

1. Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore

Adam Sandler plays golf on tour in a scene in the original Happy Gilmore. Photo: Universal

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Adam Richard Sandler

: Adam Richard Sandler Date of birth : 9 September 1966

: 9 September 1966 Age : 59 years (as of July 2026)

: 59 years (as of July 2026) Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, United States

: Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Actor, comedian

A year after leaving Saturday Night Live, Adam Sandler played the main character in Happy Gilmore. As per his IMDb profile, he has built one of the most extensive comedy filmographies, including Billy Madison, Big Daddy, 50 First Dates, Mr. Deeds, Punch-Drunk Love, and Grown Ups, among others.

In 2025, he starred alongside his daughters, Sadie Madison and Sunny Madeline Sandler, in Happy Gilmore 2. The sisters play Charlotte, Happy's friend, and Vienna, Happy’s daughter. The American comedian, actor, and filmmaker has also starred in various films alongside his wife, Jackie Sandler.

2. Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin

Christopher McDonald attended the Happy Gilmore Universal City Premiere on 7 February 1996 in Universal City, California. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Christopher McDonald

: Christopher McDonald Date of birth : 15 February 1955

: 15 February 1955 Age : 71 years (as of 2026)

: 71 years (as of 2026) Place of birth : New York, New York, United States

: New York, New York, United States Profession: Actor

Christopher McDonald played the secondary antagonist, Shooter McGavin, in Happy Gilmore. In the film, Shooter is stuck in a perpetual rivalry with Happy during the golf circuit. In an exclusive with People Magazine, the Hacks actor expressed his excitement over the sequel release, saying,

I've been an ambassador for this movie for so long, 29 years later. They've outdone themselves.

McDonald has made a name for himself as a voice actor in Superman, Ben 10, Kim Possible, Batman Beyond, Superman: The Last Son of Krypton, Kung Fu Panda, and Young Jedi Adventures. He has starred in popular TV shows such as Thelma & Louise, Ballers, The Watcher, and The Miniature Wife, among others.

3. Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit

Julie Bowen attended Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on 21 July 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Julie Bowen Luetkemeyer

: Julie Bowen Luetkemeyer Date of birth : 3 March 1970

: 3 March 1970 Age : 56 years (as of 2026)

: 56 years (as of 2026) Place of birth : Baltimore, Maryland, United States

: Baltimore, Maryland, United States Profession: Actress

In the original film, Julie Bowen played Happy's love interest, Virginia Venit, and the mother of his five children. Her prominent role in the film series comes to an end in Happy Gilmore 2, in which she dies. In the second film, Happy unexpectedly hits and kills Virginia with a bad shot at a golf tournament.

While discussing the twist in Happy Gilmore 2, she told Vanity Fair,

When I found out that I was killed on page 12, I started laughing... I go, ‘I don’t care. It’s great. Happy can’t be happy.'

After her appearance in the film, Bowen went on to earn two Emmys for playing Claire Dunphy on Modern Family. In 2020, she reunited with Adam Sandler in Hubie Halloween.

4. Ben Stiller as Hal L.

Ben Stiller reprised his role as a nursing home orderly, Hal L., in Happy Gilmore 2. Photo: Bobby Bank/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Benjamin Edward Meara Stiller

: Benjamin Edward Meara Stiller Date of birth : 30 November 1965

: 30 November 1965 Age : 60 years (as of July 2026)

: 60 years (as of July 2026) Place of birth : New York, New York, United States

: New York, New York, United States Profession: Actor, comedian, filmmaker

Despite his prominence, The Ben Stiller Show actor and executive producer Ben Stiller made an uncredited cameo in Happy Gilmore as an unpaid favour to director Dennis Dugan and Adam Sandler. He played Hal L., an abusive nursing home orderly who mistreated Happy's grandmother.

His brief role remained a favourite among fans. The Escape at Dannemora actor expressed his excitement on returning to play Hal L. again in an interview with Collider,

I'm always ready to play Hal L. You don't get the opportunity to play Hal L. that often. Weirdly, I got to do Hal L in Hubie Halloween a few years ago... So, Hal L., I'm saying this now in retrospect because I just did it; it was so much fun.

Since then, Stiller has become a mainstay in Hollywood's comedy scene, appearing in There's Something About Mary, Zoolander, Tropic Thunder, Meet the Parents, Night at the Museum, and Severance.

5. Carl Weathers as Chubbs Peterson

The late Carl Weathers (L) pictured in a scene with his study, Adam Sandler (R) in Happy Gilmore. Photo: Universal

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Carl Weathers

: Carl Weathers Date of birth : 14 January 1948

: 14 January 1948 Place of birth : New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Date of death : 2 February 2024

: 2 February 2024 Age at the time of death : 76 years

: 76 years Place of death: Los Angeles, California, United States

In the original film, Carl Weathers played Chubbs Peterson, Happy's one-handed mentor, whose golfing career was cut short when an alligator bit off his hand.

At the time of the original film release, Weathers was already well known for playing Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise. He later appeared in Psych, ER, Mortal Kombat X, Arrested Development, the Toy Story franchise, The Mandalorian, and Magnum P.I.

Carl Weathers passed away on 2 February 2024. In a statement shared on Deadline, his family announced that the Colony actor had died peacefully in his sleep.

6. Kevin Nealon as Gary Potter

Kevin Nealon attended the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on 21 July 2025 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Netflix

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kevin Nealon

: Kevin Nealon Date of birth : 18 November 1953

: 18 November 1953 Age : 72 years old (as of July 2026)

: 72 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth : St. Louis, Missouri, United States

: St. Louis, Missouri, United States Profession: Actor, comedian

Kevin Nealon played Gary Potter, a professional golfer whose positive character helps Happy. The Curb Your Enthusiasm actor reprised his role in the show's sequel.

Nealon built his comedic reputation on Saturday Night Live, playing various characters in 170 episodes between 1989 and 1999. As per his IMDb profile, Nealon joined Sandler in several Happy Madison productions, including The Wedding Singer, Little Nicky, Eight Crazy Nights, Just Go with It, Blended, and Anger Management.

7. Allen Covert as Otto

Allen Covert attended Netflix's screening of The Out-Laws on 26 June 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Netflix

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Allen Stephen Covert

: Allen Stephen Covert Date of birth : 13 October 1964

: 13 October 1964 Age : 61 years old (as of July 2026)

: 61 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth : West Palm Beach, Florida, United States

: West Palm Beach, Florida, United States Profession: Comedian, actor, filmmaker

American comedian, actor, writer, and producer Allan Covert played Otto, a homeless man who became Happy's caddy. He is best known for his roles on Grandma's Boy and several more Happy Madison projects alongside Adam Sandler, including The Wedding Singer, Bedtime Stories, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, 50 First Dates, and more recently Murder Mystery 2.

8. Bob Barker as himself

Bob Barker captured in a brawl scene with Adam Sandler in a scene from the film 'Happy Gilmore'. Photo: Universal

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Robert William Barker

: Robert William Barker Date of birth : 12 December 1923

: 12 December 1923 Place of birth : Darrington, Washington, United States

: Darrington, Washington, United States Date of death : 26 August 2023

: 26 August 2023 Age at the time of death : 99 years

: 99 years Place of death: Los Angeles, California, United States

Bob Barker appeared as himself on Happy Gilmore in a brawl cameo. The longtime Price Is Right host got into an on-course fight with Happy, a scene that became one of the film's most referenced scenes.

On 26 August 2023, Barker died of natural causes at his Hollywood Hills home. Happy Gilmore 2 pays direct tribute to the fight scene as part of Happy's return to the sport.

Are Adam Sandler and Allen Covert still friends?

Adam Sandler and Allen Covert remain close friends. The actors have been constant collaborators in Sandler's Happy Madison Productions.

What happened to the actor who played the caddy in Happy Gilmore?

Jared Van Snellenberg is the blonde kid in the original Happy Gilmore, who played Happy's caddy in the original film. According to the New York Post, he quit acting in 2003 and became a neuroscientist. He holds a PhD in Psychology from Columbia University and works as a lab director and assistant professor of psychiatry at Stony Brook University on Long Island.

Which Happy Gilmore cast members died?

Notable actors from the original Happy Gilmore cast who have died include Carl Weathers, Bob Barker, Joe Flaherty, and Frances Bay.

Who was the caddy in Happy Gilmore 2?

Happy’s primary caddie in the sequel is Oscar Mejías, a character played by Puerto Rican singer, rapper, and songwriter Bad Bunny. The character starts as a busboy in the film before getting hired by Happy.

Who else is new in Happy Gilmore 2?

Happy Gilmore 2 introduced new cast members alongside the returning original stars, including Post Malone, Travis Kelce, Eminem, Benny Safdie, and Eric André, along with golf professionals Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. Original cast members like Nancy McClure (Hillis) do not appear in the sequel.

When did Happy Gilmore 2 premiere?

Happy Gilmore 2 premiered exclusively on Netflix on 25 July 2025 and went on to become one of the platform's most streamed live-action releases of the year.

Since the release of the first film, the cast of Happy Gilmore, including Julie Bowen, Adam Sandler, Kevin Nealon, Allen Covert, Ben Stiller, and Christopher McDonald, have become mainstays in the world of comedy. Several members of its cast, including the late Bob Barker, Frances Bay, and Carl Weathers, are remembered for their lasting contributions to entertainment.

Legit.ng has recently published an article about the cast of Marshals: A Yellowstone Story. The show's stars include Luke Grimes, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Brecken Merrill, Mo Brings Plenty, and Gil Birmingham. The Yellowstone sequel is set to season one's dramatic finale.

Much of the original cast of Marshals is returning for the second season. Read on for details of the show's principal and secondary characters, their filmographies, and career updates.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng