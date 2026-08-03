Oyo governor Seyi Makinde led a delegation to former President Olusegun Obasanjo's Abeokuta home on Sunday

Makinde said the meeting covered key national issues as political activity ahead of the 2027 general election intensifies

Former governors Kayode Fayemi and Olagunsoye Oyinlola joined Makinde for the visit, fuelling speculation about 2027 alliances

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Abeokuta residence on Sunday alongside former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi and former Osun State Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, as political activity around the 2027 general election continues to gather pace.

Makinde confirmed the visit in a brief Facebook post, saying the group engaged Obasanjo on several national matters tied to the coming election.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, accompanied by former governors Kayode Fayemi and Olagunsoye Oyinlola. Photo credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

"Earlier today, we visited Baba, His Excellency Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR in Abeokuta. Our discussions centred on important national issues in view of the upcoming general election. We appreciate Baba for his wise counsel at this crucial time in our nation's history," Makinde wrote.

Makinde's presidential ambitions

Makinde, who is approaching the end of his second term as governor, formally declared his presidential ambition in May, speaking at a joint mega rally of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Allied Peoples Movement in Ibadan.

He said "the time to reset Nigeria is now" and argued that governance had failed ordinary citizens, leaving the majority of Nigerians in a daily struggle to survive.

He is expected to contest the 2027 presidential election as the Allied Peoples Movement candidate. His likely rivals include former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, who was ratified as the flagbearer of the Nigeria Democratic Congress in May 2026, and President Bola Tinubu, who is seeking a second term.

Speculation over Obasanjo's support

The composition of Sunday's delegation has drawn attention. Oyinlola remains a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, while Fayemi is a member of the All Progressives Congress, meaning the three visitors come from different political homes. Many observers believe the meeting could be connected to efforts to secure Obasanjo's backing for Makinde's presidential campaign.

Obasanjo has not publicly declared support for any candidate ahead of 2027, though he is widely thought to be aligned with Peter Obi's presidential ambition.

The former president has also been at the centre of a separate political dispute in recent days, after alleging that Atiku paid the late former House of Representatives Speaker Ghali Umar Na'Abba N5 million to initiate impeachment proceedings against him during his first presidential term. Atiku denied the claim and accused Obasanjo of fabricating the allegation in order to help a kinsman ahead of the 2027 polls.

Shehu Sani speaks on what may resolve Obasanjo, Atiku feud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Senator Shehu Sani drew fresh attention to the long-standing rivalry between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, saying the feud has now outlasted an entire generation of Nigerians.

The former Kaduna Central senator said the feud is likely going to continue until one of them is gone.

Source: Legit.ng