The United States confirmed that travellers from 50 countries, including Nigeria and 29 other African nations, could be required to pay visa bonds before receiving visitor visas

The US explained that eligible applicants may be asked to deposit between $5,000 and $15,000, with the money refunded if they complied with visa conditions

The State Department clarified that paying a visa bond did not guarantee visa approval, as applicants must first be instructed by a consular officer before making any payment

The United States has made permanent its visa bond programme for travellers from selected countries, requiring eligible applicants from 50 nations, including Nigeria and 29 other African countries, to pay a refundable bond before they can receive certain U.S. visas.

US visitor visa applicants may be required to pay refundable bonds before receiving B1/B2 visas. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the U.S. Department of State, the requirement applies to applicants seeking B1/B2 business and tourist visas who are otherwise eligible for a visa but are directed by a consular officer to post a bond under the programme.

The government said the measure, which was introduced under a pilot scheme, is designed to strengthen compliance with U.S. immigration rules. The bond is refunded if the traveller leaves the United States on time and complies with the conditions of the visa.

Which countries are affected by the US visa bond programme?

The Department of State listed 50 countries whose nationals may be required to post a visa bond.

Among them are 30 African countries, including Nigeria, Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The list also includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Cuba, Dominica, Fiji, Georgia, Grenada, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Tajikistan, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Venezuela.

How much is the US visa bond?

The State Department said applicants may be required to pay a refundable bond of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000, depending on the decision made during the visa interview.

Applicants must also complete the Department of Homeland Security's Form I-352 after receiving instructions from a consular officer.

The government warned applicants not to submit the form or make any payment unless they are specifically directed to do so by a consular officer.

How is the visa bond paid?

The bond may be paid either by the applicant or by a third party, such as a relative, friend or business associate.

Payments must be made through the U.S. government's official Pay.gov platform after applicants receive a direct payment link. The State Department warned against using third-party websites, stating that it is not responsible for payments made outside official government systems.

Officials also noted that the name of the person paying the bond must exactly match the name listed as the obligor on Form I-352.

Does paying the bond guarantee a visa?

The State Department said paying the bond does not guarantee that a visa will be issued.

It also warned that anyone who pays the bond without being instructed by a consular officer would not receive a refund.

Which ports of entry can visa bond holders use?

Travellers covered by the programme must enter and leave the United States through approved commercial airports, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection preclearance locations.

The government said visa bond holders are not permitted to enter through charter flights, private aircraft, land border crossings or sea ports under the programme.

When is the bond refunded?

According to the State Department, the bond is automatically cancelled and refunded if:

The traveller leaves the United States on or before the date authorised by immigration officials. The visa holder never travels to the United States before the visa expires. The traveller is refused admission at a U.S. port of entry.

When can the bond be forfeited?

The Department of Homeland Security may determine that the bond has been breached if a traveller fails to comply with the programme's conditions.

Examples include:

Remaining in the United States beyond the authorised period of stay. Failing to leave the country after the authorised stay expires. Actions that violate the terms of the visa bond, including certain immigration status adjustment situations.

The State Department said the visa bond requirement is based on provisions of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act and takes into account visitor overstay rates reported by the Department of Homeland Security. It added that the programme applies regardless of where an applicant submits a visa application.

Source: Legit.ng