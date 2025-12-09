A peek into Travis Kelce's car collection that’s as bold as his game days

Travis Kelce’s car collection features luxury SUVs like a Rolls-Royce Ghost and a Mercedes-AMG G63, sports cars such as an Aston Martin Vanquish, and classic muscle cars like a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS. His collection is estimated to be worth over $1.4 million.

Travis Kelce's car collection include the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS and Rolls-Royce Ghost. Photo: @tkelce87, @traviskelce_fan on Facebook, X (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Travis Kelce's car collection is reportedly valued at over $1.4 million .

. The NFL star owns some of the best SUVs, such as the Mercedes-AMG G63, Land Rover Range Rover, Cadillac Escalade , and GMC Terrain Denali.

, and Travis Kelce’s car garage also includes luxury and performance cars such as Rolls-Royce Ghost, Aston Martin Vanquish, and Aston Martin Vantage.

Inside Travis Kelce's car collection

Travis Kelce's car collection, valued at over $1.4 million, features a mix of luxury sedans, high-performance sports cars, classic muscle cars, and practical SUVs. Each vehicle reflects his taste, lifestyle, and success both on and off the field.

Below is a list of some of the most notable cars in his collection. Some images are used for illustration only, as photos of certain vehicles are not available online.

Vehicle Type Estimated value Rolls-Royce Ghost Luxury Sedan $400,000 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Classic Muscle Convertible $100,000 Aston Martin Vanquish Sports Car $300,000 Aston Martin Vantage Sports Car $146,986 Mercedes-AMG G63 Luxury SUV (G-Wagon) $180,000 Land Rover Range Rover Luxury SUV $150,000 GMC Hummer EV Electric SUV $140,000 Cadillac Escalade Luxury SUV $83,000 GMC Terrain Denali SUV $32,000

1. Rolls-Royce Ghost

Travis Kelce's Rolls-Royce Ghost. Photo: @blessedswifty on X (modified by author)

Travis Kelce’s Rolls-Royce Ghost is often listed as the most expensive car in his collection, valued at approximately $400,000. It was first spotted being cleaned on the driveway of his Kansas City mansion. Kelce and Taylor Swift were photographed leaving a game together in the vehicle.

As documented by RealTruck, the Rolls-Royce Ghost is powered by a formidable 6.6-litre V12 twin-turbocharged engine and features hand-stitched leather seats.

2. 1970 Custom Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Travis Kelce's 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Convertible. Photo: @traviskelce_fan on X (modified by author)

Travis Kelce’s 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS convertible features a custom candy-red/deep-burgundy paint job, a black interior and top, and upgraded wheels and headlights. His Chevelle was first spotted after the Chiefs’ 41–10 win over the Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023.

Kelce has also used the car for charity events, including showing it at his “Kelce Car Jam.” He supported a project where students at Operation Breakthrough’s Ignition Lab converted another 1969 Chevelle into a fully electric car for a fundraiser. The price of this vintage car is estimated at around $100,000. It has a powerful 450-hp 4.0-litre V8 engine with 500 lb-ft of torque.

3. Aston Martin Vanquish

Black Aston Martin Vanquish sports car front view. Photo: Sjo

The American professional football player also owns a 2014 Aston Martin Vanquish, a high-performance luxury grand tourer he purchased for approximately $300,000 shortly after beginning his NFL career.

This sleek, British-made supercar combines the power of a V12 engine with elegant design and luxurious comfort. Travis Kelce rarely drives this British-made luxury vehicle. He mainly uses it for special events and public appearances, even though it clearly reflects his success and love for high-end cars.

4. Aston Martin Vantage

An Aston Martin Vantage displayed in the Mayfair showroom on Park Lane on 9 January 2025 in London, England. Photo: John Keeble

The Vantage is another sports car in Travis Kelce's car collection. It is a compact, high-performance sports car known for its powerful V8 engine and agile handling. The Aston Martin Vantage is valued at approximately $146,986 and complements the larger Aston Martin Vanquish in his collection.

5. Mercedes-AMG G63

Mercedes-AMG G63 on a street at night. Photo: Tramino

Travis Kelce's Mercedes-AMG G63, also called a G-Wagon, is a key part of his luxury car collection. This SUV combines strong off-road ability with high-end comfort and is worth about $180,000. The G-Class is one of the most luxurious SUVs on the market, boasting a powerful 577-horsepower V8 engine with 627 pound-feet of torque. Travis has yet to be pictured in the vehicle.

6. Land Rover Range Rover

A Land Rover - Range Rover LWB Autobiography displayed at Blenheim Palace on 27 August 2025 in Woodstock, England. Photo: John Keeble

Travis Kelce owns a 2016 Land Rover Range Rover SV Autobiography as part of his car collection. He often uses it for everyday activities, including driving to practices and games.

The Range Rover boasts a 294-kW 3.0-litre V-6 engine that has a maximum speed of 150 mph (241.4 km/h). The estimated value for his Range Rover is around $150,000.

7. Cadillac Escalade

The Cadillac Escalade on display during the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Centre on 23 November 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Josh Lefkowitz

Travis Kelce owns a Cadillac Escalade as part of his car collection, valued at approximately $83,000, according to Edmunds. The Cadillac Escalade is a popular full-size luxury SUV known for its spacious interior and comfort, which suits the 6'5" tight end well. Kelce has been spotted using the Escalade for daily errands, such as filling it up with gas before a game.

8. 2014 GMC Terrain Denali

A GMC Terrain Denali at the 2017 North American International Auto Show on 8 January 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Bill Pugliano

Travis Kelce's GMC Terrain Denali is known for being his most modest and practical vehicle. Despite his collection of high-end luxury and performance cars, the reliable GMC Terrain serves as his daily driver for running errands around Kansas City.

The car is valued at around $32,000, making it one of the less expensive vehicles in his collection. Kelce has been spotted with Taylor Swift in this particular vehicle, including after a Super Bowl after-party.

9. GMC Hummer

The 2026 GMC Hummer EV pickup truck on display during the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show on 21 November 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Josh Lefkowitz

Travis Kelce owns a GMC Hummer EV Pickup truck, an all-electric "beast" known for its impressive power and modern technology. The all-electric truck boasts approximately 1,000 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 3.3 seconds, which is comparable to that of a sports car.

Travis worked with RealTruck Inc., along with George Kittle from the 49ers and Dak Prescott from the Cowboys, to surprise a Kansas City firefighter with a brand-new truck. This was shown in a video called The Trucket List, according to In Kansas City. Prices for this model start at approximately $140,000 without options.

What kind of cars does Travis Kelce drive?

Some of the iconic car models that Kelce drives include the Rolls-Royce Ghost, the Aston Martin Vanquish and the Land Rover Range Rover.

What is Travis Kelce's favourite car?

The American NFL player is often seen in his daily driver, a GMC Terrain SUV, and usually uses his classic 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS convertible for special occasions.

Did Taylor Swift buy a car for Travis Kelce?

According to The Times of India, Taylor Swift reportedly bought a Ferrari Purosangue, a luxury SUV valued at over $400,000, for Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce's car collection reflects his dynamic personality, blending American muscle cars with European luxury vehicles. His diverse garage includes an electric 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Convertible and a Rolls-Royce Ghost. Travis likes to keep his car collection for cruises, date nights, and post-game celebrations.

