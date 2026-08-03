Peller announced that his white wedding with Jarvis is set for Saturday, August 8, but with a strict guest limit of 80 to 100 people

The streamer revealed that too many cameras overwhelmed his traditional wedding, with some guests buying aso-ebi just to record the event

Peller made clear that bloggers will not be welcome at the white wedding, calling for a more private celebration

Popular TikTok streamer Peller has put his foot down ahead of his white wedding with Jarvis, announcing that bloggers and cameras will not be tolerated at the ceremony scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2026.

Taking to social media on Sunday, August 2, 2026, Peller shared that his traditional wedding was overrun with recording devices, a situation he has no intention of repeating at the upcoming church ceremony.

TikTok star Peller shares plans for his white wedding with Jarvis. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

"Please, Saturday, August 8 is my white wedding. I don't want bloggers there, the cameras were just too many at my traditional wedding," he said.

Peller Limits White Wedding to 100 Guests

The streamer went further, revealing that some attendees at the traditional wedding had purchased aso-ebi not to celebrate the couple but to gain entry and film the occasion.

"Do you know many people bought asoebi just so they could come and record my wedding?" he said, adding that the white wedding would accommodate far fewer people. "We're looking at just 80 to 100 guests."

Despite his frustration, Peller acknowledged that the traditional ceremony was still a success, saying, "Anyway, the traditional wedding was a success."

Peller reveals a maximum of 100 guests are expected at his white wedding with Jarvis. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

The video of Peller announcing the white wedding date with Jarvis is below:

Fans React to Peller's Wedding Announcement

The post sparked a wave of reactions from followers on Instagram who largely sympathised with the couple's desire for privacy.

@aramidebaby1 wrote:

"Like they are too much 😢camera everywhere"

@lifestylewithposh commented:

"Exactly what i said i think some begged to buy the Aso Ebi self"

@spotless43 said:

"They no even give couples space to showcase their talents. Good screen them commot for the white wedding"

@boluwatifeninshola suggested:

"Just do a destination wedding for peace sake."

@preshuchejohn wrote:

"Bloggers pain you bouncers Niko, one person 5 bouncers they now block roads and views that people supposed pass or see.. who wan kpai you for that kind gathering? Too much of everything is badh abeg"

@kanoel_fabrics pointed out:

"The fact that you announced the date of your wedding sef. Everything needs to be private if you want it so."

@braimohpreshy added:

"Good vendors sef dey come with their bloggers 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️in this era of social media ,you will need coconut head to coordinate Nigerians,dem nor dey hear word 😂😂😂,lastly blame the event planner"

Peller and Jarvis update TikTok bios

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller and Jarvis made their marriage official in the most Gen Z way possible, updating their TikTok bios to announce their union to millions of followers.

The update came shortly after the couple exchanged traditional wedding vows in Lagos on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Jarvis, whose TikTok handle is @realjadrolita with 10.3 million followers, changed her bio to read: "Married to @PELLER."

Peller also made a similar change on his bio.

Source: Legit.ng