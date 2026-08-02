A video from Peller and Jarvis's traditional wedding in Lagos captured an awkward moment during the ceremony

The MC repeatedly called for Jarvis's father to welcome the groom's family, but was met with complete silence

Fans have since flooded social media with reactions, with many pointing out that Jarvis had previously spoken about not knowing her dad

A moment from Nigerian streamer Peller and his partner Jarvis's traditional wedding has gone viral, and it is not one the couple likely planned for.

Habeeb Adelaja, widely known as Peller, and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, tied the knot in a lavish traditional ceremony held in Lagos on August 1, 2026. The celebration was every bit the grand affair fans expected, until an unexpected silence brought things to a standstill.

Reactions trail video of MC calling for bride’s father with no one showing up. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

When the groom's family entered the hall singing and dancing, the MC paused the proceedings to follow Yoruba custom, which requires the bride's father to come forward and formally welcome the groom's family before they are permitted to take their seats.

The MC called out repeatedly, growing more insistent with each attempt, but nobody stepped forward.

In his words:

"Mummy, where is daddy? Pls help me call the bride's father, the groom's family is here to pay homage before they can be allowed to go and sit. In Yoruba land, if the bride's father is not seated... Bride's father, your attention is needed."

Peller and Jarvis continue trending treding over wedding videos. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

However, the hall remained silent as no one stepped forward, such as the bride's father.

Why does no one step forward

The awkward episode quickly sparked conversation online, with many viewers pointing out that Jarvis had previously spoken about not having a relationship with her father. Others directed their frustration at the MC for failing to establish these details ahead of the event.

Here is the Instagram video of the MC calling out to the bride's father below:

Here is what fans had to say:

@ese___ohe wrote:

"Omo Esan people didn't show up Abi what? Omo there should've be a representative nau"

@sheisbrownsugar12_ commented:

"So unprofessional. So he didn't know. Poor girl. May God be with her"

@opal_essentials asked:

"Was the MC not informed ahead? It could have been an honest mistake."

@yourfavouriteshowman stated:

"Book an MC that knows his job. As an MC you must do your assignment, ask questions. If any parent is late, if any parent will not be attending, or if any parent will not be invited. Clients cannot brief you cos their head is full but you must ask all these questions before showing up that day. All events are different and unique. Calling for bride's father with so much confidence.. haba!"

@dropithere201 noted:

"She always said she doesn't know her dad, they didn't inform the MC"

@amarasunshin added:

"Her uncles should have known that they are to represent her father, any male, both young or older from her mother's family can play that role"

Reactions to the Viral Clip

The clip has drawn a wide range of responses, from sympathy for Jarvis to pointed criticism of the event's planning. Many commenters agreed that a family representative should have been briefed and positioned to step in, regardless of the circumstances surrounding Jarvis's father.

Jarvis' first look at her wedding

Legit.ng had reported that a video from Jarvis' traditional wedding had gone viral across social media, capturing the bride appearing to struggle to move comfortably in her fitted gown during the ceremony.

The clip quickly attracted widespread attention, with many viewers focusing on the design of her outfit and how it affected her mobility. The viral footage also sparked conversations about her bridal makeup, with social media users sharing mixed reactions to her overall wedding look.

Source: Legit.ng