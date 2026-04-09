Drake, Nina Dobrev and more — see where the Degrassi cast are today

The Degrassi cast helped launch the careers of many beloved stars who have since achieved global fame. Among the most successful alumni are Drake, Nina Dobrev, Shenae Grimes-Beech, Jake Epstein, and Daniel Clark. While many expanded their acting careers, others have found success in diverse fields such as music, film production, entrepreneurship, and politics.

Cast of the Degrassi during celebration of the N's 5th Anniversary at Marquee in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The Degrassi cast branched into music, business, and politics , with stars like Drake, Nina Dobrev, and Daniel Clark building careers beyond television.

cast branched into , with stars like Drake, Nina Dobrev, and Daniel Clark building careers beyond television. Drake became the biggest global success , while others like Shenae Grimes-Beech and Miriam McDonald found success in more low-key but impactful paths .

, while others like Shenae Grimes-Beech and Miriam McDonald found success in . Actors such as Stacey Farber, Cassie Steele, and Jake Epstein remain active in entertainment, while others like Ryan Cooley and Sarah Barrable-Tishauer transitioned to life beyond acting.

The Degrassi cast has taken highly varied paths since the show ended. Some leveraged their roles into global fame, while others transitioned into niche industries with clearly defined accomplishments. Below is a breakdown of each actor’s career journey after Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Drake (Jimmy Brooks)

Drake at MTV Studios in Times Square (L). The rapper performs onstage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park (R). Photo: Gary Gershoff, Joseph Okpako (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Aubrey Drake Graham

: Aubrey Drake Graham Date of birth : 24 October 1986

: 24 October 1986 Age : 39 years old (as of April 2026)

: 39 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur

After leaving Degrassi in 2009, rapper Drake released the mixtape So Far Gone, which included the hit Best I Ever Had. He signed with Young Money Entertainment and dropped his debut album, Thank Me Later, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

His later albums, Take Care, Views, and Scorpion, produced global hits like Hotline Bling and God’s Plan. He has won multiple Grammy Awards and holds records for most Billboard Hot 100 entries. Beyond music, he co-founded OVO Sound and partnered with Nike’s NOCTA line.

Nina Dobrev (Mia Jones)

Nina Dobrev attends the 2009 The CW Network UpFront (L). The actress at the Miu Miu fashion show (R). Photo: Bryan Bedder, Swan Gallet (modified by author)

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Full name : Nikolina Kamenova Dobreva

: Nikolina Kamenova Dobreva Date of birth : 9 January 1989

: 9 January 1989 Age : 37 years old (as of 2026)

: 37 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actress, model

After being featured in Degrassi, Nina Dobrev has furthered her acting career, boasting over 50 acting credits. She gained worldwide fame playing Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce on The Vampire Diaries and has also starred in films like Let's Be Cops and Netflix’s Love Hard.

Beyond acting, Nina Dobrev is an entrepreneur, having co-founded Fresh Vine Wine, a lifestyle brand, and has invested in brands like Smart Sweets. She also serves as an ambassador for SeaLegacy, a non-profit focused on ocean protection.

Shenae Grimes-Beech (Darcy Edwards)

Shenae Grimes-Beech arrives at the premiere of 127 Hours (L). The actress attends Brooks Brothers annual holiday celebration (R). Photo: Jason Merritt, Phillip Faraone (modified by author)

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Full name : Shenae Sonya Grimes-Beech

: Shenae Sonya Grimes-Beech Date of birth : 24 October 1989

: 24 October 1989 Age : 36 years old (as of April 2026)

: 36 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Actress, content creator, entrepreneur

After Degrassi, Shenae Grimes-Beech has appeared in several films and TV series, with the latest being Love of the Irish, portraying Fiona. Her other notable appearances include 90210, The Detail, and When I Think of Christmas.

The actress relocated from Los Angeles to Nashville, stepping away from the pressures of Hollywood and focusing on a work-from-home career. She launched a lifestyle brand and blog, focusing on motherhood, fashion, and wellness. She also co-hosts a podcast with her husband, Josh Beech, discussing relationships and parenting.

Miriam McDonald (Emma Nelson)

Miriam McDonald arrives at the DCMA Collective Store (L). The actress attends a Fan Expo Canada at Metro Toronto Convention Centre (R). Photo: Jeff Vespa, Che Rosales (modified by author)

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Full name : Miriam Katherine McDonald

: Miriam Katherine McDonald Date of birth : 26 July 1987

: 26 July 1987 Age : 38 years old (as of April 2026)

: 38 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Actress

Following her appearance in Degrassi, Miriam McDonald appeared in films such as She’s Too Young and later starred in Wolves. She also appeared in TV projects like Lost Girl. Her latest role was in The Love Prank, and she has seemingly stepped away from acting.

Miriam McDonald also has interests in yoga and dance. She appeared in rapper Drake’s 2018 I'm Upset music video.

Daniel Clark (Sean Cameron)

Daniel Clark smiles in an office set up (L). The actor holds meat packs in a butchery (R). Photo: @thedanielclark on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Daniel Allen Clark

: Daniel Allen Clark Date of birth : 14 October 1985

: 14 October 1985 Age : 40 years old (as of April 2026)

: 40 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Actor, politician

After Degrassi, Daniel Clark took a completely different path away from entertainment. He attended New York University, where he pursued a degree in political science with a minor in business. After his graduation, he began working as a reporter for ABC News and later became a producer and political communications professional.

He contributed to U.S. political campaigns and policy-related media, marking a clear departure from acting into journalism and government communications. Alongside his brother Robert, they established the company RDC Management and Holdings, venturing into real estate.

Cassie Steele (Manny Santos)

Cassie Steele at the MTV Times Square Studios (L). The actress attends The Art Of Clean Vapor (R). Photo: Scott Gries, Jerritt Clark (modified by author)

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Full name : Cassandra Rae Steele

: Cassandra Rae Steele Date of birth : 2 December 1989

: 2 December 1989 Age : 36 years old (as of April 2026)

: 36 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Actress, singer-songwriter

Cassie Steele has been in the entertainment industry ever since she appeared in Degrassi. Her notable film and TV series appearances include The L.A. Complex, The Dorm, Shark Island, and, lately, voicing Tammy and Tricia Lange in Ricky and Morty.

Beyond acting, she is also involved in the music industry. She has released two studio albums: How Much for Happy and Destructo Doll. Some of her songs include Life Is A Show, You and I, Mr. Colson, and Bluebird.

Jake Epstein (Craig Manning)

Jake Epstein attends a musical show at a New York Theatre (L). The actor arrives at a film premiere (R). Photo: Bobby Bank, Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

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Full name : Jacob Lee Epstein

: Jacob Lee Epstein Date of birth : 16 January 1987

: 16 January 1987 Age : 39 years old (as of 2026)

: 39 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor, singer

Like Cassie Steel, Jake Epstein has furthered his career in the entertainment industry as an actor and singer. After Degrassi, he appeared in several films and TV series, including Blood Pressure, Designated Survivor, Danger Next Door, The Umbrella Academy, and Date Night. He has also written a musical show.

As a singer, he has released several songs, such as Some Kind of Wonderful, Take Good Care of My Baby, Pleasant Valley Sunday, and Musical Melange.

Lauren Collins (Paige Michalchuk)

Lauren Collins at the 8th Annual Trevor Project New York Gala (L). The actress attends a film festival in Toronto (R). Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Jag Gundu (modified by author)

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Full name : Lauren Felice Collins

: Lauren Felice Collins Date of birth : 29 August 1986

: 29 August 1986 Age : 39 years old (as of April 2026)

: 39 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Actress, writer, producer

Lauren Collins has been in the acting scene since she last featured in Degrassi in 2009. The Hollywood actress, who has around 70 acting credits, is known for roles in Long Story, Short, Killer High, Nose to Tail, My Dead Mom, and Frankenstein. Apart from acting, she hosted seasons 4-6 of the MTV Canada show 1 Girl 5 Gays.

Adamo Ruggiero (Marco Del Rossi)

Adamo Ruggiero attends an event at the Wiltern Theatre (L). The actress attends the 26th Annual Gemini Awards Press Conference (R). Photo: Charley Gallay, George Pimentel (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Adamo Angelo Ruggiero

: Adamo Angelo Ruggiero Date of birth : 9 June 1986

: 9 June 1986 Age : 39 years old (as of April 2026)

: 39 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Actor, television host

Following his appearance on Degrassi, Adamo Ruggiero appeared in a few films and TV series up to 2019. He is known for his roles in Gaysian, Dear Viola, Saving Hope, and MsLabelled. The actor hosted The Next Star on YTV and co-hosted After Degrassi, a reunion talk show.

Adamo Ruggiero has also worked as a producer and is an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, frequently speaking at events and participating in community initiatives.

Shane Kippel (Spinner Mason)

Shane Kippel appears at MTV Studios (L). The actor arrive a film premiere in Totonto, Ontario (R). Photo: Gary Gershoff, Harold Feng (modified by author)

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Full name : Shane Warren Kippel

: Shane Warren Kippel Date of birth : 4 June 1986

: 4 June 1986 Age : 39 years old (as of April 2026)

: 39 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Actor, musician

Beyond Degrassi, Shane Kippel has continued to star in films and TV series while also taking up a behind-the-camera role as a producer. He was featured in Survival Smarts, Inside the Actors Cult, Slasher, and The Beacons of Gondor. Kippel also boasts three production credits.

As a musician, he became a drummer for the rock band, Dear Love, before later joining Walk Off the Earth as a touring drummer. He continues to balance music with occasional acting roles.

Stacey Farber (Ellie Nash)

Stacey Farber at the Jay & Silent Bob's Secret Stash West (L). The actress attends the CBC Winter Launch (R). Photo: Albert L. Ortega, George Pimentel (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Stacey Farber

: Stacey Farber Date of birth : 25 August 1987

: 25 August 1987 Age : 38 years old (as of April 2026)

: 38 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Actress

Stacey Farber’s career has been consistently in the acting industry since she made her debut in 2001. After starring in Degrassi, she has appeared in other notable films and TV series, including 18 to Life, Cult, Saving Hope, Crossfire, and The Desecrated. She boasts approximately 40 acting credits.

Ryan Cooley (J.T. Yorke)

Ryan Cooley looks on in a past photo (L). The former actor smiles as he holds a baby (R). Photo: @chasekelch105, @baby_degrassi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Ryan Hadison Cooley

: Ryan Hadison Cooley Date of birth : 18 May 1988

: 18 May 1988 Age : 37 years old (as of April 2026)

: 37 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Former actor, business professional

After starring in Degrassi, Ryan Cooley appeared in a few TV series, including The Dating Guy, Lost Girl, and Oh No! It’s an Alien Invasion, before quitting acting in 2013. He attended York University’s Schulich School of Business and started a career in the corporate world, working in finance and business consulting.

Christina Schmidt (Terri McGregor)

Christina Schmidt smiles in a past photo (L). The actress poses for a social media photo (R). Photo: @florimar99, @christina.m.schmidtt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Christina Schmidt

: Christina Schmidt Date of birth : 16 September 1987

: 16 September 1987 Age : 38 years old (as of April 2026)

: 38 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Actress, model

After being featured in 59 episodes of Degrassi, Christina Schmidt left the acting scene and started pursuing a career in modelling. She signed with Elite Model Management and worked in international fashion markets, including Paris and New York. The model has been featured in major campaigns and magazines.

Jake Goldsbie (Toby Isaacs)

Jake Goldsbie in a past photo (L). The actor shares a funny moment with his wife on their wedding (R). Photo: @thedegrassivault, @jakegoldsbie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Jake Goldsbie

: Jake Goldsbie Date of birth : 8 August 1989

: 8 August 1989 Age : 36 years old (as of April 2026)

: 36 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Writer, former actor

Following his role in Degrassi, Jake Goldsbie has appeared in a few more TV series, furthering his acting career. He has been featured in Falling Water, Mrs. America, Private Eyes, How to Die Alone, and, lately, Super Why!

In 2010, the Canadian actor worked at The Score, now known as Sportsnet 360, where he wrote and hosted podcasts about professional sports.

Sarah Barrable-Tishauer (Liberty Van Zandt)

Sarah Barrable-Tishauer looks on in a past photo (L). The actress-turned-DJ smiles during an event (R). Photo: @degrassi.chats, @djmetime on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Sarah Barrable-Tishauer

: Sarah Barrable-Tishauer Date of birth : 6 July 1988

: 6 July 1988 Age : 37 years old (as of April 2026)

: 37 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Actress, DJ

Sarah Barrable-Tishauer quit acting after being featured in Degrassi from 2001 to 2010. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is a DJ, event producer, and community mobiliser and has worked with several organisations.

Under the name DJ Me Time, Sarah performs at clubs and international events, including music festivals in North America. She has built a reputation in the electronic music scene, transitioning fully from acting to DJing.

Melissa McIntyre (Ashley Kerwin)

Melissa Mclntyre poses for a photo with Drake (L). The actress takes questions from fans at an event (R). Photo: @degrassi_world, @davedwelling on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Melissa Erin McIntyre

: Melissa Erin McIntyre Date of birth : 31 May 1986

: 31 May 1986 Age : 39 years old (as of April 2026)

: 39 years old (as of April 2026) Profession: Actress

Melissa McIntyre starred in 96 episodes of Degrassi between 2001 and 2008. After the TV series, she acted in a few musicals at the Oh Canada Eh Dinner Show in Niagara Falls.

In 2012, she joined the band of former INXS frontman J.D. Fortune as a singer before becoming part of a jazz duo that performed locally in Niagara Falls. Melissa McIntyre reportedly managed a restaurant in Toronto.

Stefan Brogren (Archie "Snake" Simpson)

Stefan Brogren smiles in a past photo (L). The actor attends Canada’s Walk of Fame’s 25th Anniversary Celebration (R). Photo: Brian Dexter, Mathew Tsang (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Stefan Brogren

: Stefan Brogren Date of birth : 21 April 1972

: 21 April 1972 Age : 54 years old (as of 2026)

: 54 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Actor, director, producer

Stefan Brogren has not only thrived in Hollywood as an actor but also as a film director. After Degrassi, he starred in numerous TV series, such as Private Eyes, American Gods, and Sneakerella. As a director, he directed over 100 episodes of Degrassi: The Next Generation and boasts approximately 25 credits.

What happened to the Degrassi cast after the show ended?

A majority of the cast members have continued thriving in acting, while others have opted for different careers, such as music, business, politics, and media production. Only a few have retired and live a private life.

Who is the most successful Degrassi cast member?

Rapper Drake is widely considered the most successful due to his global music career and commercial achievements. However, others, including Nina Dobrev, Shenae Grimes-Beech, Miriam McDonald, and Daniel Clark, have realised significant success in the ventures.

Did any Degrassi actors leave acting completely?

A few cast members, such as Ryan Cooley, Daniel Clark, and Melissa McIntyre, quit acting and transitioned into other careers.

Which Degrassi cast members are still acting?

Several cast members continue thriving in the acting world. Actors such as Nina Dobrev, Stacey Farber, Shane Kippel, Cassie Steele, Jake Epstein, and Lauren Collins have remained active in film and television.

The Degrassi cast has followed diverse and inspiring paths since leaving the series. While some became global superstars, others found success in quieter, equally meaningful ways. Their journeys highlight the lasting legacy of Degrassi in shaping talent and storytelling across generations.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the Jersey Shore cast’s net worth. The Jersey Shore cast’s net worth is estimated to range between $2 million and $20 million.

Beyond their reality TV roots, they have built income streams through DJing, business ventures, real estate, brand endorsements, and modelling. Read on to discover how each cast member earns and grows their fortune.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng