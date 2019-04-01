Jackie Sandler: age, height, kids, and husband Adam Sandler

Jackie Sandler is an accomplished actress and model. Her fame grew when she started dating the famous actor, producer and screenwriter Adam Sandler.

The Sandlers attend the premiere of "The Ridiculous 6" at AMC Universal City Walk on November 30, 2015 in Universal City, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

The actress was introduced to her now-husband by the actor and producer Rob Schneider for work purposes, but a love story grew out of it. She is known for her great support for her actor husband. Precisely who is Jackie Sandler?

Profile summary

Full name: Jacqueline Samantha Titone

Jacqueline Samantha Titone Alias: Jackie Sandler

Jackie Sandler Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: September 24, 1974

September 24, 1974 Age: 47 (As of 2021)

47 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Coral Springs, Florida, USA

Coral Springs, Florida, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Italian

Italian Religion: Judaism

Judaism Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'9''

5'9'' Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 137

137 Weight in kilograms: 62

62 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Lila

Lila Father: Joseph

Joseph Siblings: 3

3 Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler Children: 2

2 Profession: Actress, model

Actress, model Net worth: $50 million

Jackie Sandler's biography

The actress was born in Coral Springs, Florida, USA. Her parents are Joseph and Lila Titone. Joseph worked as a state legislator and lawyer while Lila was a teacher.

Samantha is of Italian descent. She was raised among three siblings. She has a sister called Alexandra, and one of her brothers is the famous actor Chris Titone.

Jackie and Adam attend the 2019 Netflix Primetime Emmy Awards After Party at Milk Studios on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

Source: Getty Images

How old is Jackie Sandler?

The actress was born on September 24, 1974. As of 2021, Jackie Sandler's age is 47.

Education

The actress went to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She was a cheerleader in her high school years, and she also explored modelling.

What does Jackie Sandler do?

After matriculating, Samantha moved to Brazil to pursue a career in modelling and was doing very well. However, Jackie took a different turn in her career when she met Rob Schneider, an actor and director who offered her a role as Sally in Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo in 1999.

What movies has Jackie Sandler been in?

After her first acting role, Rob introduced her to his friend Adam Sandler to get her more acting gigs. Adam gave Jackie Sandler a role in Big Daddy, where she played a waitress. This was the first of the many roles that she would soon have in Adam's movies.

Where is Jackie Sandler in Blended? She is the Hollywood stepmom in the movie. Both her daughters are in the movie as well.

Jackie Sandler's role in Grown ups is that of Tardio's wife. She also played Jackie Tardio in Grown Ups 2.

A summary of Jackie Sandler's movies and TV shows is as below:

Movies

Big Daddy (1999) as Waitress

(1999) as Waitress Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999) as Sally

(1999) as Sally Little Nicky (2000) as Jenna

(2000) as Jenna Eight Crazy Nights (2002) as Jennifer (voice)

(2002) as Jennifer (voice) Duplex (2003) as Bartender

(2003) as Bartender 50 First Dates (2004) as Dentist

(2004) as Dentist The Benchwarmers (2006) as Female Customer

(2006) as Female Customer I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007) as Teacher

(2007) as Teacher You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008) as Mom in line for Goat Ride

(2008) as Mom in line for Goat Ride Bedtime Stories (2008) as Lady Jacqueline

(2008) as Lady Jacqueline Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) as Victoria's Secret Sales Associate

(2009) as Victoria's Secret Sales Associate Grown Ups (2010) as Tardio's Wife

(2010) as Tardio's Wife Just Go with It (2011) as Veruca

(2011) as Veruca Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star (2011) as Casting Director

(2011) as Casting Director Zookeeper (2011) as TGIF Waitress

(2011) as TGIF Waitress That's My Boy (2012) as Masseuse

(2012) as Masseuse Hotel Transylvania (2012) as Martha (voice)

(2012) as Martha (voice) Grown Ups 2 (2013) as Jackie Tardio

(2013) as Jackie Tardio Blended (2014) as Hollywood Stepmom

(2014) as Hollywood Stepmom Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015) as Attractive Lady

(2015) as Attractive Lady Pixels (2015) as President's Assistant Jennifer

(2015) as President's Assistant Jennifer The Ridiculous 6 (2015) as Never Wears Bra

(2015) as Never Wears Bra The Do-Over (2016) as Joan

(2016) as Joan Sandy Wexler (2017) as Amy Baskin

(2017) as Amy Baskin The Week Of (2018) as Lisa

(2018) as Lisa Father of the Year (2018) as Krystal

(2018) as Krystal The Last Summer (2019) as Tracey

(2019) as Tracey Murder Mystery (2019) as Great Looking Flight Attendant

(2019) as Great Looking Flight Attendant Deported (2020) as Reporter

(2020) as Reporter The Wrong Missy (2020) as Jess

(2020) as Jess Hubie Halloween (202) as Tracy Phillips

(202) as Tracy Phillips Home Team (filming as of 2021)

TV series

The King of Queens (2007) as Mrs Kaufman

(2007) as Mrs Kaufman Rules of Engagement (2013) as Nurse Linda

(2013) as Nurse Linda Marry Me (2015) as Fake Pam

(2015) as Fake Pam The Goldbergs (2016) as Elaine

(2016) as Elaine Real Rob (2017) as Mrs Julie

(2017) as Mrs Julie Kevin Can Wait (2016-2018) as Cindy

The actors arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Blended" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 21, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Jackie and Adam Sandler's relationship

Where did Adam Sandler and Jackie meet? The two were introduced to each other by Rob Schneider, and they started dating during the filming of Big Daddy in 1999.

In 2000, Jackie changed her religion to Judaism, the same religion as that of Adam. The pair got married in a Jewish ceremony on June 22, 2003. Jackie Sandler's wedding was held in Malibu, California.

The two have been very supportive of each other for the 22 years they have been together. Jackie is particularly known to support her husband when he is doing romantic scenes in his movies by encouraging him to go all in and make the scene as alive as possible.

Jackie Sandler's kids

The couple has two daughters, Sadie Madison and Sunny Madeline, born in 2006 and 2008, respectively.

Appearance

Jackie Sandler's height in feet is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm). She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Social media presence

The actress is not very active on social media. Jackie Sandler's Instagram account is unavailable.

Jackie Sandler's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has a net worth of $50 million. Her income is from her acting and modelling career.

Jackie Sandler is a remarkable actress and model, mostly known for her marital relationship with actor Adam Sandler. After establishing herself as an actress, she took the path of caring for her family.

READ ALSO: Kara Royster’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published Kara Royster’s biography. Kara Royster is a talented actress and model. She is famous for starring in God Friended Me and Pretty Little Liars.

The actress has been in many other movies and TV shows. Find out all about her in her bio.

Source: Legit