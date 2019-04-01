Jackie Sandler: age, height, kids, and husband Adam Sandler
Jackie Sandler is an accomplished actress and model. Her fame grew when she started dating the famous actor, producer and screenwriter Adam Sandler.
The actress was introduced to her now-husband by the actor and producer Rob Schneider for work purposes, but a love story grew out of it. She is known for her great support for her actor husband. Precisely who is Jackie Sandler?
Profile summary
- Full name: Jacqueline Samantha Titone
- Alias: Jackie Sandler
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: September 24, 1974
- Age: 47 (As of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Coral Springs, Florida, USA
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Italian
- Religion: Judaism
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'9''
- Height in centimetres: 175
- Weight in pounds: 137
- Weight in kilograms: 62
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Mother: Lila
- Father: Joseph
- Siblings: 3
- Marital status: Married
- Husband: Adam Sandler
- Children: 2
- Profession: Actress, model
- Net worth: $50 million
Jackie Sandler's biography
The actress was born in Coral Springs, Florida, USA. Her parents are Joseph and Lila Titone. Joseph worked as a state legislator and lawyer while Lila was a teacher.
Samantha is of Italian descent. She was raised among three siblings. She has a sister called Alexandra, and one of her brothers is the famous actor Chris Titone.
How old is Jackie Sandler?
The actress was born on September 24, 1974. As of 2021, Jackie Sandler's age is 47.
Education
The actress went to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She was a cheerleader in her high school years, and she also explored modelling.
What does Jackie Sandler do?
After matriculating, Samantha moved to Brazil to pursue a career in modelling and was doing very well. However, Jackie took a different turn in her career when she met Rob Schneider, an actor and director who offered her a role as Sally in Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo in 1999.
What movies has Jackie Sandler been in?
After her first acting role, Rob introduced her to his friend Adam Sandler to get her more acting gigs. Adam gave Jackie Sandler a role in Big Daddy, where she played a waitress. This was the first of the many roles that she would soon have in Adam's movies.
Where is Jackie Sandler in Blended? She is the Hollywood stepmom in the movie. Both her daughters are in the movie as well.
Jackie Sandler's role in Grown ups is that of Tardio's wife. She also played Jackie Tardio in Grown Ups 2.
A summary of Jackie Sandler's movies and TV shows is as below:
Movies
- Big Daddy (1999) as Waitress
- Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999) as Sally
- Little Nicky (2000) as Jenna
- Eight Crazy Nights (2002) as Jennifer (voice)
- Duplex (2003) as Bartender
- 50 First Dates (2004) as Dentist
- The Benchwarmers (2006) as Female Customer
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007) as Teacher
- You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008) as Mom in line for Goat Ride
- Bedtime Stories (2008) as Lady Jacqueline
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) as Victoria's Secret Sales Associate
- Grown Ups (2010) as Tardio's Wife
- Just Go with It (2011) as Veruca
- Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star (2011) as Casting Director
- Zookeeper (2011) as TGIF Waitress
- That's My Boy (2012) as Masseuse
- Hotel Transylvania (2012) as Martha (voice)
- Grown Ups 2 (2013) as Jackie Tardio
- Blended (2014) as Hollywood Stepmom
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015) as Attractive Lady
- Pixels (2015) as President's Assistant Jennifer
- The Ridiculous 6 (2015) as Never Wears Bra
- The Do-Over (2016) as Joan
- Sandy Wexler (2017) as Amy Baskin
- The Week Of (2018) as Lisa
- Father of the Year (2018) as Krystal
- The Last Summer (2019) as Tracey
- Murder Mystery (2019) as Great Looking Flight Attendant
- Deported (2020) as Reporter
- The Wrong Missy (2020) as Jess
- Hubie Halloween (202) as Tracy Phillips
- Home Team (filming as of 2021)
TV series
- The King of Queens (2007) as Mrs Kaufman
- Rules of Engagement (2013) as Nurse Linda
- Marry Me (2015) as Fake Pam
- The Goldbergs (2016) as Elaine
- Real Rob (2017) as Mrs Julie
- Kevin Can Wait (2016-2018) as Cindy
Jackie and Adam Sandler's relationship
Where did Adam Sandler and Jackie meet? The two were introduced to each other by Rob Schneider, and they started dating during the filming of Big Daddy in 1999.
In 2000, Jackie changed her religion to Judaism, the same religion as that of Adam. The pair got married in a Jewish ceremony on June 22, 2003. Jackie Sandler's wedding was held in Malibu, California.
The two have been very supportive of each other for the 22 years they have been together. Jackie is particularly known to support her husband when he is doing romantic scenes in his movies by encouraging him to go all in and make the scene as alive as possible.
Jackie Sandler's kids
The couple has two daughters, Sadie Madison and Sunny Madeline, born in 2006 and 2008, respectively.
Appearance
Jackie Sandler's height in feet is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm). She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Social media presence
The actress is not very active on social media. Jackie Sandler's Instagram account is unavailable.
Jackie Sandler's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has a net worth of $50 million. Her income is from her acting and modelling career.
Jackie Sandler is a remarkable actress and model, mostly known for her marital relationship with actor Adam Sandler. After establishing herself as an actress, she took the path of caring for her family.
