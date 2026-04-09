Where the Curb Your Enthusiasm cast is now after years with Larry David

Most of the beloved Curb Your Enthusiasm cast members are still active in comedy, acting, and entertainment. Cheryl Hines is thriving in both acting and politics, Jeff Garlin continues his stand-up comedy despite controversies, Susie Essman remains a comedy staple, and J.B. Smoove is busy with TV hosting and voice work.

Jeff Garlin, Jeff Schaffer, Susie Essman, Larry David, Cheryl Hines, and J.B. Smoove at the Curb Your Enthusiasm FYC Panel on 10 April 2022 in Los Angeles. Photo: Charley Gallay (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Larry David officially ended Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2024 after 12 seasons, but he remains active with new HBO projects, including a sketch comedy series, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America.

in 2024 after 12 seasons, but he remains active with new HBO projects, including a sketch comedy series, Cheryl Hines continues acting in film and television and is also in the public eye because of her marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

continues acting in film and television and is also in the public eye because of her marriage to JB Smoove continues his career in comedy and television, while Susie Essman has returned to stand-up and guest roles.

and guest roles. Several key Curb Your Enthusiasm cast members passed away before or shortly after the series concluded, including Richard Lewis, Bob Einstein and Shelley Berman.

Where is the Curb Your Enthusiasm cast now?

After 24 years, Curb Your Enthusiasm concluded its 12th and final season on 7 April 2024. Since then, the main cast has transitioned into pursuing individual ventures in comedy, television, and publishing. Here’s a breakdown of where the main stars are today:

Actor/actress Character Larry David Himself Jeff Garlin Jeff Greene Susie Essman Susie Greene Cheryl Hines Cheryl David J.B. Smoove Leon Black Richard Lewis Richard Lewis Bob Einstein Marty Funkhouser Shelley Berman Nat David Ted Danson Himself Vince Vaughn Freddy Funkhouser

Larry David

Larry David during the "A Waste of Time With Larry David and Jeff Schaffer" SXSW featured session at JW Marriott Austin on 13 March 2026 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Mat Hayward

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Full name : Lawrence Gene David

: Lawrence Gene David Date of birth : 2 July 1947

: 2 July 1947 Age : 78 years old (as of 2026)

: 78 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New York City, United States

David stars as a fictionalised version of himself, and the show follows his life as a semi-retired television writer and producer in Los Angeles. As the creator of the show, he wrapped up Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2024 after 12 seasons, marking the end of one of HBO’s longest-running comedies.

Since then, he has moved into new projects with HBO, including a sketch comedy series titled Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America, produced alongside Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground company.

He also occasionally appears in interviews and comedy specials, and recently published a book titled No Lessons Learned: The Making of Curb Your Enthusiasm in October 2025. Regarding his personal life, David is married to Ashley Underwood, and his daughter, Cazzie David, has built her own career as a writer and comedian.

Jeff Garlin

Jeff Garlin at Paley Fest LA 2024 - "Curb Your Enthusiasm" at the Dolby Theatre on 18 April 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

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Full name : Jeffrey Garlin

: Jeffrey Garlin Date of birth : 5 June 1962

: 5 June 1962 Age : 63 years old (as of 2026)

: 63 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Jeff Garlin played Jeff Greene, Larry David’s manager and best friend. Since the show ended in 2024, he has reunited with Larry David for the 2026 historical sketch series Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness and has focused heavily on his second career as a professional photographer.

Despite facing personal health challenges like a stroke and bipolar disorder, he remains active in comedy and will return to voice Buttercup in the upcoming Toy Story 5. He also continues to host his podcast, By the Way, featuring guests like J.J. Abrams and Larry himself.

Before Curb Your Enthusiasm, Garlin left The Goldbergs in late 2021 and later appeared on Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. In his personal life, Jeff is currently divorced. He was previously married to Marla Cahan, with whom he shares two sons, James and Duke.

Susie Essman

Susie Essman at the screening of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" held during PaleyFest LA 2024 at the Dolby Theatre on 18 April 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

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Full name : Susan Essman

: Susan Essman Date of birth : 31 May 1955

: 31 May 1955 Age : 70 years old (as of 2026)

: 70 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States

Susie Essman was cast as Susie Greene, the wife of Jeff Greene, on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Since the show wrapped in 2024, she is still active in comedy and entertainment. Like Garlin, she will join the rotating cast of Larry David's new HBO historical sketch series.

Susie co-hosted the official rewatch podcast, The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which concluded in May 2025. Beyond her work with Larry David, she has recently appeared in a 2025 episode of the rebooted And Just Like That... as Rhonda and continues to provide voice work for animated series like Harley Quinn. She is also expected to return as the voice of Mittens in the upcoming Bolt 2.

Cheryl Hines

Cheryl Hines at the screening of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" at the Dolby Theatre on 18 April 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

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Full name : Cheryl Ruth Hines

: Cheryl Ruth Hines Date of birth : 21 September 1965

: 21 September 1965 Age : 60 years old (as of 2026)

: 60 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Miami Beach, Florida, United States

Cheryl Hines, who played Larry’s wife and later ex-wife, Cheryl David, has moved from the world of Hollywood comedy into a high-profile role in American politics and as a published author. She lives in Washington, D.C. and is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who serves as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

In 2025, Cheryl released her memoir Unscripted, which details her career, marriage, and the 2024 presidential campaign. She also acted in Popular Theory (2024), appeared in the short film Prowl (2025), and continues as a panellist on I Can See Your Voice. The famous actress also runs a skincare brand, Hines + Young, with her daughter, Catherine Rose Young.

Hines has not spoken to Larry David since the show ended in April 2024. During an October 2025 appearance on the Hot Mics podcast, she said they still care about each other, but differences over her husband’s politics affected their friendship.

J.B. Smoove

J.B. Smoove at the Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 premiere at DGA Theatre Complex on 30 January 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

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Full name : Jerry Angelo Brooks

: Jerry Angelo Brooks Date of birth : 16 December 1965

: 16 December 1965 Age : 60 years old (as of 2026)

: 60 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Plymouth, North Carolina, United States

J. B. Smoove, who portrayed Leon Black on Curb Your Enthusiasm, is one of the most active members of the cast following the series finale. In 2026, he stars in Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness with Larry David. He also launched a comedy advertising agency, The First Darrin, in 2025.

Smoove continues voice acting as Frank the Plant in Harley Quinn and performs stand-up comedy at live events. He has also appeared in the 2024 film Música and is expected to appear in the upcoming 2026 film Giving Thanks. As for his personal life, Smoove has been married to Shahidah Omar since 2007.

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis during the Curb Your Enthusiasm FYC Panel at DGA Theatre Complex on 10 April 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

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Full name : Richard Philip Lewis

: Richard Philip Lewis Date of birth : 29 June 1947

: 29 June 1947 Date of death : 27 February 2024

: 27 February 2024 Age at death : 76

: 76 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York City, United States

Richard Lewis, who played himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm, remained a beloved figure in comedy until his passing in February 2024 at the age of 76. He passed away from a heart attack at his home in Los Angeles. In 2023, in an X video, the actor shared that he had Parkinson’s disease, which led him to retire from stand-up comedy.

Despite health issues, Lewis appeared in the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm and filmed his last scenes shortly before his death. Beyond Curb, he is remembered for starring in the sitcom Anything but Love (1989–1992) and playing Prince John in Mel Brooks' Robin Hood: Men in Tights. The late comedian was married to Joyce Lapinsky.

Bob Einstein

Bob Einstein at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on 27 June 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

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Full name : Stewart Robert Einstein

: Stewart Robert Einstein Date of birth : 20 November 1942

: 20 November 1942 Date of death : 2 January 2019

: 2 January 2019 Age at death : 76

: 76 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Bob Einstein, who played Marty Funkhouser on Curb Your Enthusiasm, died on 2 January 2019, at age 76. He passed away after being diagnosed with cancer. His last appearance on the show was in Season 9 (2017), as his health stopped him from returning for later seasons.

The show explained his absence by saying his character was in China, and later introduced a new character played by Vince Vaughn. Before Curb, Einstein was also known for creating the character Super Dave Osborne. He was the older brother of famed comedian and filmmaker Albert Brooks.

During his career, Einstein was a two-time Emmy Award winner for his writing on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. He was honoured in the documentary The Super Bob Einstein Movie (2021), with tributes from stars like Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld.

Shelley Berman

Shelley Berman and actor Larry David at The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Theatre on 9 November 2005 in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Stephen Shugerman

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Full name : Sheldon Leonard Berman

: Sheldon Leonard Berman Date of birth : 3 February 1925

: 3 February 1925 Date of death : 1 September 2017

: 1 September 2017 Age at death : 92

: 92 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Shelley Berman, who played Nat David on Curb Your Enthusiasm, died on 1 September 2017, at age 92. He passed away at his home in Bell Canyon due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease. He retired in 2014 after his diagnosis, and his last on-screen role was in Hawaii Five-0 (2012). On Curb, he appeared in 13 episodes and earned an Emmy nomination in 2008.

Before his late-career resurgence on Curb, Berman was a well-known stand-up comedian, famous for performing while seated. He won the first Grammy for a spoken comedy album in 1959 for Inside Shelley Berman. He also taught humour writing for many years at the University of Southern California.

Ted Danson

Ted Danson at the season 12 premiere of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" at Directors Guild Of America on 30 January 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

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Full name : Edward Bridge Danson III

: Edward Bridge Danson III Date of birth : 29 December 1947

: 29 December 1947 Age : 78 years old (as of 2026)

: 78 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States

Ted Danson, who played a rival version of himself on Curb, remains active in acting and media. He stars in A Man on the Inside, which premiered in 2024 and was renewed for a third season in 2026. He also co-hosts the podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Woody Harrelson, where they interview guests.

In 2026, Ted voiced Ralph Waldo Emerson in a PBS docuseries and is involved in a new History Channel series titled Extraordinary Origins, announced for the 2026–2027 slate. As for his personal life, Danson has been married to Mary Steenburgen since 1995.

Vince Vaughn

Vince Vaughn at the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 at Directors Guild Of America on 30 January 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

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Full name : Vincent Anthony Vaughn

: Vincent Anthony Vaughn Date of birth : 28 March 1970

: 28 March 1970 Age : 56 years old (as of 2026)

: 56 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

Vince Vaughn joined the Curb Your Enthusiasm cast in Season 10 as Freddy Funkhouser. Since the show ended, Vince has remained active in film production and acting. In 2026, he is working on Season 2 of Bad Monkey, where he plays Andrew Yancy. He also appears in Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness with Larry David.

The actor recently acted in the 2026 film Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice and the 2025 Netflix movie Nonnas. He also joined Curb as the half-brother of Marty Funkhouser and is also working on a sequel to Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, where he will return as Peter LaFleur.

Who passed away from Curb Your Enthusiasm?

Notable cast members who have passed away include Richard Lewis, Bob Einstein (Marty Funkhouser), and Shelley Berman (Larry's father, Nat David).

Why did Vince Vaughn join Curb?

Vince Vaughn joined the show as Freddy Funkhouser to fill the comedic void left by the passing of Bob Einstein.

Does Larry David still talk to Cheryl Hines?

As of 2026, Larry David and Cheryl Hines haven't spoken in over a year due to political tensions regarding her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Why is Ted Danson in Curb?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ted Danson originally joined Curb Your Enthusiasm because he thought the pilot was so bad that he felt sorry for Larry David.

Why was Curb cancelled?

Curb Your Enthusiasm was not cancelled by HBO, but rather, creator and star Larry David chose to end the series after 12 seasons to conclude it on his own terms.

Since the 2024 finale, the Curb Your Enthusiasm cast have continued pursuing comedy, acting, and other personal projects, with Larry David remaining a comedy icon. Their ongoing work highlights the lasting impact of the show and its influence on modern comedy.

Legit.ng recently published an interesting article about the cast of Growing Pains. Growing Pains is an American sitcom that aired between 1985 and 1992. After the show ended, many cast members remained active in the entertainment industry, while some faced personal problems.

Growing Pains cast members pursued different careers, while some remained in Hollywood. The cast included Joanna Kerns, Kirk Cameron, Tracy Gold and Jeremy Miller. Learn more about what happened to them.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng