Finland confirms visa-free entry for citizens of just Mauritius and Seychelles among African nations

Eligible travellers may stay in Finland for up to 90 days without a visa under specific conditions

Finland's competitive salaries and high living standards attract skilled workers from around the world

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Finland has reaffirmed its immigration and border entry rules, confirming the list of countries whose citizens can travel to the Nordic nation without obtaining a visa before departure.

Known for its high quality of life, strong economy and competitive salaries, Finland remains one of Europe's most desirable destinations for tourists, professionals and international job seekers.

Alexander Stubb's government releases new immigration rules for Finland, updating the countries that can enter visa-free. Credit: Bloomberg Creative

Source: Getty Images

The country also operates one of the continent's most generous visa-waiver programmes, allowing citizens of about 60 countries and territories to enter for short stays without a visa.

However, among all African nations, only Mauritius and Seychelles currently qualify for visa-free entry into Finland.

Visa-free travel comes with conditions

As part of the Schengen Area, Finland permits citizens of eligible countries to stay for up to 90 days within any 180 days for tourism, business meetings or family visits without applying for a visa.

Although travellers are exempt from visa requirements, they must still meet border entry conditions. Immigration officials may request a valid passport, proof of sufficient financial means, accommodation details where applicable, travel insurance, and evidence of a return or onward ticket before granting entry.

The visa waiver does not permit employment or long-term residence. Those intending to study, work or settle in Finland must apply for the appropriate residence permit before travelling.

Only Mauritius and Seychelles represent Africa

Finland's latest visa-free list highlights the limited number of African countries that enjoy unrestricted short-term access to the Schengen area.

Mauritius remains eligible under a long-standing European Union visa-waiver agreement, allowing its citizens to visit Finland and other Schengen states for up to 90 days without a visa.

Seychelles also enjoys reciprocal visa-free arrangements with the European Union, giving its passport holders similar access across the Schengen Area.

Citizens of every other African country, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa, must obtain a Schengen visa before travelling to Finland.

Countries that can enter Finland without a visa

Finland grants visa-free access to citizens of countries across Europe, North and South America, Asia, Oceania and the Caribbean.

Eligible countries include the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Israel, Ukraine (biometric passports), Serbia (biometric passports), Albania (biometric passports), Georgia, Moldova, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, Taiwan (eligible passport holders), Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu, Bahamas, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, and several other countries covered under Finland's Schengen visa-waiver programme.

Finland's high salaries continue to attract workers

Beyond its relaxed short-term travel policy, Finland remains one of Europe's most attractive destinations for employment.

According to a report by Vanguard, unlike many countries, Finland does not operate a single national minimum wage. Instead, salaries are negotiated through industry-wide collective bargaining agreements between employers and labour unions.

Current agreements place entry-level monthly earnings at approximately €1,900 to €2,500, depending on the sector. At recent exchange rates, this amounts to roughly ₦2.9 million to ₦3.8 million per month.

Pay levels differ across industries such as healthcare, construction, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, with each sector establishing its own minimum salary standards.

Combined with universal healthcare, free or affordable education, generous employee protections and one of the world's highest living standards, Finland continues to rank among Europe's most attractive destinations for skilled workers.

Finland to allow only two African countries to enter visa-free in 2026. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

For now, however, while travellers from around 60 countries can enter Finland without a visa for short visits, Mauritius and Seychelles remain the only African nations enjoying that privilege. In contrast, citizens of all other African countries must secure a Schengen visa before travelling.

7 key reasons Nigerians may be denied US visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has outlined key reasons why visa applications may be denied, reminding Nigerians and other foreign applicants that meeting the basic application requirements does not automatically guarantee visa approval.

In updated guidance published by the U.S. Department of State, the agency explained that every visa application is assessed individually under U.S. immigration laws, with consular officers making the final decision after reviewing an applicant's eligibility.

According to the Department of State, most applicants are required to attend an interview at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate, where a consular officer evaluates whether they qualify for the visa category they have applied for.

Source: Legit.ng