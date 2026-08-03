FCT Minister Nyesom Wike publicly declared that his bitter political conflict with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has ended

Wike spoke during a media chat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, warning that continued fighting had only hurt Rivers State

The minister revealed that a committee has been set up to reach out to political stakeholders across Rivers as part of the reconciliation process

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has publicly announced the end of his widely publicised political rivalry with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, asking supporters on both sides to stop questioning the peace deal and allow governance to move forward.

Wike made the declaration during a media chat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, August 1, saying both men had resolved their differences and were now committed to the development of Rivers State.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has declared the end of his political rivalry with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike urges well-wishers to stop questioning the peace deal

The former Rivers governor was particularly firm in his message to those who have continued to probe the governor's decisions during the reconciliation process. He argued that such scrutiny was counterproductive, The Cable reported

"We have made our mistakes. We have realised that it is not in the interest of the state. Therefore, people should encourage this reconciliation and not ask, 'Why did the governor do this?' Those who make such comments do not mean well for Rivers State," Wike said.

He framed the prolonged supremacy battle as one in which the state paid the heaviest price, not any individual politician, Vanguard reported

"You should ask yourself a simple question: during all these fights, who lost? It was the state that lost. So why would anyone want the state to continue to lose?" he asked.

Committee set up to consolidate peace across Rivers

Wike disclosed that the next step in the reconciliation effort involves a dedicated committee tasked with engaging political stakeholders throughout the state to ensure no group is left out of the process.

"We have set up a committee to reach out to everybody. The objective is to ensure that everyone is carried along in the effort to build a united and prosperous Rivers State," he said.

On the nature of the peace deal itself, Wike described it as rooted in compromise and genuine forgiveness, adding that he does not forgive halfway.

"When someone has made a sacrifice and said, 'Let bygones be bygones; let's work together,' that gesture should be appreciated. Some of us are not extremists. If I say I forgive you, I forgive you," he said.

The minister also expressed optimism that the newly restored calm would free Fubara to concentrate on governance, predicting that Rivers residents would notice measurable improvements in the state within the coming year.

The reconciliation follows months of political turbulence in Rivers that badly disrupted governance, eventually leading President Bola Tinubu to declare a six-month state of emergency in the state.

The peace process gained further momentum after Fubara endorsed the Rainbow Coalition and declared his support for Tinubu's re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general election.

Wike announces 2027 election winner

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of Rivers, declared his support for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign, saying he is convinced the president will emerge victorious at the polls.

Wike made the declaration in a direct statement, saying: "We know that Tinubu will win; I will support Tinubu in 2027."

Source: Legit.ng