Samsung's affordable Galaxy A-series smartphones offer impressive camera features at budget-friendly prices in 2026

Galaxy A55 5G leads with a 50MP camera and Optical Image Stabilisation for stunning photography

Galaxy A35 5G and A25 5G provide excellent value, premium features, and advanced imaging for budget users

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Buying a smartphone with an impressive camera no longer means spending a fortune.

Samsung has continued to strengthen its affordable Galaxy A-series lineup, giving users access to high-quality photography, advanced imaging features and premium displays at budget-friendly prices.

Samsung releases budget Galaxy series with quality cameras. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

In 2026, several Samsung mid-range smartphones stand out for their excellent camera capabilities, making them attractive options for students, content creators, travellers and everyday users who want crisp photos without paying flagship prices.

From Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to vibrant AMOLED displays and AI-powered image processing, these devices offer outstanding value for money.

Here are Samsung's top budget camera phones to consider in 2026, according to a review by Amateur Photography.

Galaxy A55 5G leads the pack

The Galaxy A55 5G remains Samsung's strongest budget camera phone thanks to its impressive combination of hardware and software.

Its standout feature is a 50-megapixel primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), allowing users to capture sharper, brighter and more detailed images, especially in challenging lighting conditions.

OIS significantly reduces blur caused by shaky hands, making the phone ideal for nighttime photography, indoor shots and video recording.

Samsung has also refined its image processing, producing natural colours, balanced exposure and improved portrait photography.

Beyond the camera, the Galaxy A55 5G features a premium design, smooth display and dependable battery life, making it one of the most complete mid-range smartphones available.

Galaxy A35 5G offers excellent value

For buyers looking for flagship-inspired photography at a lower price, the Galaxy A35 5G delivers impressive results.

The device comes with a 50MP triple-camera system that consistently captures vibrant, clean and detailed images across different lighting environments.

Its image processing avoids the excessive sharpening often found on budget smartphones, resulting in more natural-looking photographs with strong dynamic range.

The phone also performs well for landscape photography, portraits and social media content creation.

Combined with Samsung's polished One UI software experience and long-term software support, the Galaxy A35 5G represents one of the best value-for-money smartphones in its category.

Galaxy A25 5G brings premium features on a budget

Users with tighter budgets can still enjoy quality photography with the Galaxy A25 5G.

The smartphone features a 50MP main camera equipped with Optical Image Stabilisation, enabling users to take clearer photos and smoother videos even while moving.

One of its biggest strengths is Samsung's vibrant Super AMOLED display, which provides accurate colour reproduction when reviewing and editing photos before sharing them.

Despite its affordable pricing, the Galaxy A25 5G offers features commonly found on more expensive devices, making it an attractive choice for first-time smartphone buyers and anyone upgrading from an older handset.

Why Samsung's budget phones stand out

Samsung continues to dominate the affordable smartphone market by combining capable cameras with premium software features, reliable security updates and attractive designs.

Rather than focusing solely on megapixel counts, the company has invested in Optical Image Stabilisation, AI-powered photography and improved image processing, resulting in noticeably better real-world photos.

Samsung unleashes budget phones with good cameras in 2026. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Whether you're creating content for social media, capturing family moments or simply looking for a dependable everyday smartphone, the Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A25 5G prove that excellent mobile photography is no longer reserved for expensive flagship devices.

For buyers seeking the best balance of price, performance and camera quality in 2026, these three Samsung Galaxy smartphones remain among the strongest budget options on the market.

5 cheapest Samsung phones in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samsung has maintained its reputation as one of the world's most trusted smartphone brands by offering reliable devices across every price category.

While its flagship Galaxy S series grabs headlines, the company's budget-friendly Galaxy A lineup continues to deliver excellent value for buyers who want quality smartphones without spending a fortune.

Whether you're buying your first Android phone, upgrading from an older device or looking for a dependable backup smartphone, Samsung offers several affordable models with large displays, long-lasting batteries and capable cameras.

Source: Legit.ng