The Swedish Parliament has passed new citizenship rules taking effect on June 6, 2026, with no transitional arrangements for pending applications

Applicants must now live in Sweden for at least 8 years under the general rule, up from the previous 5-year requirement

Sweden introduced 4 new conditions covering residence duration, criminal history, self-sufficiency, and language knowledge for citizenship seekers

Sweden has overhauled its citizenship requirements, with the Swedish Parliament approving four major new conditions that came into force on June 6, 2026, affecting anyone who has applied or is planning to apply for citizenship.

The Swedish Migration Agency confirmed that the new rules apply immediately, with no transitional period. This means every pending application that had not been decided before June 6 is also being assessed under the stricter framework.

Sweden announces a tougher citizenship pathway for foreign applicants in 2026. Photo Credit: Alfie, Picture Alliance

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Swedish citizenship: 4 new rules for applicants

1. Longer Residence Requirement

The minimum period an applicant must have lived in Sweden has risen from five years to eight years for most adults. However, different timelines apply to specific groups.

Nordic citizens and former Swedish citizens need only two years. Refugees and those under 21 years of age must now wait seven years, up from four.

Spouses or cohabiting partners of Swedish citizens also require seven years, significantly longer than the previous three-year rule. Applicants who cannot prove their identity must wait at least ten years before becoming eligible.

2. Requirement to Have Lived an Orderly and Honest Life

Anyone with a criminal record must wait out an extended qualifying period before being considered for Swedish citizenship. The length of the wait depends on the nature of the offence, and the new rules have increased these periods compared to what previously applied.

3. Self-Sufficiency Requirement

From June 6, 2026, applicants must show they can support themselves financially. The Swedish Migration Agency set the income threshold at roughly SEK 20,000 (N2.8 million) per month before tax, equivalent to at least three income base amounts annually.

Income from a partner, personal savings, or unstable temporary jobs does not count towards this threshold. Those receiving old-age pensions, people with permanent disabilities, and students completing full-time degree programmes at Swedish universities may qualify for exemptions.

4. Swedish Language and Society Knowledge Requirement

Applicants aged between 16 and 66 must now show they understand both the Swedish language and how Swedish society works. Accepted proof includes school grades, adult education certificates, or a passing grade in the Swedish for Immigrants course at level D.

Those who cannot present approved qualifications will be required to sit a citizenship test. The first stage of the test, covering knowledge of Swedish society, is set to launch in August 2026 and will be held in Stockholm. Swedish language tests will follow at a later date, with the Swedish Council for Higher Education overseeing the entire process.

Other changes to note

Children can no longer be added to a parent's citizenship application. From June 6, every child must file a separate application, signed by a parent or legal guardian. Additionally, some people who lost their Swedish citizenship at age 22 because they were born abroad and had no established connection to the country may now apply to regain it.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Sweden had named 21 occupational groups that can work legally in the country without needing a work permit.

Sweden changes work permit rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sweden had named two occupations that would no longer get work permits.

The Swedish Migration Board announced that berry pickers classified under subgroup 9210 in the SSYK 2012 occupational standard can no longer obtain a regular work permit.

However, the board drew a clear distinction for one category of berry pickers: those employed by an employer legally established in Sweden can still apply, but through the seasonal work permit route, not the standard work permit process.

Source: Legit.ng