Waterboy cast then and now — from Kathy Bates to Henry Winkler's quiet comeback

The main The Waterboy cast members include Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates, Henry Winkler, Fairuza Balk, Jerry Reed, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Blake Clark, and Rob Schneider. Since the film's release in 1998, many of them have continued to have successful careers in film and television, while others have taken different paths, retired, or passed away.

Adam Sandler (L), Kathy Bates (C) and Henry Winkler (R) are some of The Waterboy cast members. Photo: Kevin Winter, Katie Flores, Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The main cast of the 1998 cult sports comedy The Waterboy has taken very different paths over the past 28 years.

has taken very different paths over the past 28 years. Adam Sandler turned his success in The Waterboy into a major entertainment career, signing historic Netflix deals and earning praise for dramatic roles in films like Uncut Gems and Hustle .

turned his success in into a major entertainment career, signing historic Netflix deals and earning praise for dramatic roles in films like and Henry Winkler enjoyed a career comeback by winning a Primetime Emmy for Barry and publishing his bestselling memoir Being Henry: The Fonz... and Beyond .

enjoyed a career comeback by winning a and publishing his bestselling memoir . Kathy Bates moved from her memorable role as Mama Boucher to starring in acclaimed television series, including the hit legal drama Matlock .

moved from her memorable role as Mama Boucher to starring in acclaimed television series, including the hit legal drama . Jerry Reed, who played Coach Red Beaulieu, passed away in 2008.

The Waterboy cast then and now

Released in 1998, The Waterboy became one of Adam Sandler's biggest comedy hits. Nearly three decades later, many of its stars are still active in Hollywood, while others have retired or passed away. Here's a look at The Waterboy cast then and now.

Cast member Role in The Waterboy Adam Sandler Bobby Boucher Kathy Bates Mama Boucher Henry Winkler Coach Klein Fairuza Balk Vicki Vallencourt Jerry Reed Coach Red Beaulieu Lawrence Gilliard Jr. Derek Wallace Blake Clark Farmer Fran Rob Schneider Townie Jonathan Loughran Lyle Allen Covert Walter Clint Howard Paco Peter Dante Gee

Adam Sandler (Bobby Boucher)

Adam Sandler in 1998 (L). Adam Sandler in 2026 (R). Photo: Buena Vista, Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Adam Richard Sandler

: Adam Richard Sandler Date of birth : 9 September 1966

: 9 September 1966 Age : 59 years old (as of 2026)

: 59 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Adam Sandler played Bobby Boucher, a shy, stuttering 31-year-old waterboy turned football star. After The Waterboy, Sandler continued to enjoy success in both comedy and drama. He starred in popular films such as Big Daddy (1999), Punch-Drunk Love (2002), Click (2006), Uncut Gems (2019), Hustle (2022), Leo (2023), Spaceman (2024) and Happy Gilmore 2 (2025).

In addition to acting, Sandler has built a successful career as a producer, writer, and musician through his production company, Happy Madison Productions. Outside his thriving career, Adam has been married to Jackie Sandler since 2003, and the couple have two daughters.

Kathy Bates (Mama Boucher)

Kathy Bates in a scene from the film 'The Waterboy' in 1998 (L). Kathy Bates on 15 March 2026 in Hollywood, California (R). Photo: Buena Vista, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kathleen Doyle Bates

: Kathleen Doyle Bates Date of birth : 28 June 1948

: 28 June 1948 Age : 78 years old (as of 2026)

: 78 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Memphis, Tennessee, United States

In The Waterboy, Kathy Bates played Helen "Mama" Boucher, Bobby's strict and overprotective mother. After the film, she continued acting, appearing in projects such as About Schmidt (2002), Six Feet Under (2003), American Horror Story (2013–2018), Richard Jewell (2019), and The Miracle Club (2023).

In recent years, Bates has remained active on screen, starring as Madeline "Matty" Matlock in Matlock (2024–2026). She has also appeared in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. (2023), A Family Affair (2024), The Great Lillian Hall (2024), and Summer Camp (2024).

Henry Winkler (Coach Klein)

Henry Winkler in a scene from the film 'The Waterboy', in 1998 (L). Henry Winkler on 23 June 2026 in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Buena Vista, Alberto Rodriguez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Henry Franklin Winkler

Henry Franklin Winkler Date of birth: 30 October 1945

30 October 1945 Age: 80 years old (as of July 2026)

80 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

Henry Winkler was cast as Coach Klein, the kind and soft-spoken football coach who recognised Bobby Boucher's talent. After The Waterboy, Winkler continued acting and appeared in Little Nicky (2000), Arrested Development (2003–2019), Click (2006), You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008), Royal Pains (2009–2016), Parks and Recreation (2013–2015), and Barry (2018–2023).

More recently, Henry starred in movies Normal (2025) and Loot (2025) and hosted and executive-produced Hazardous History with Henry Winkler (2025–2026). Winkler has also voiced characters in animated series such as Family Guy (2013–2021), SpongeBob SquarePants (2010–2018), Rugrats (2021–2022) and Human Resources (2022–2023).

The actor has been married to Stacey Weitzman since 1978, and they have three children and several grandchildren.

Fairuza Balk (Vicki Vallencourt)

Fairuza Balk in The Waterboy (L). Fairuza Balk on 21 August 2016 in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Getty Images, Todd Williamson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Fairuza Alejandra Balk

: Fairuza Alejandra Balk Date of birth : 21 May 1974

: 21 May 1974 Age : 52 years old (as of 2026)

: 52 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Point Reyes, California, United States

Fairuza Balk starred as Vicki Vallencourt, Bobby Boucher's fearless love interest. After The Waterboy, she appeared in films such as Almost Famous (2000), Deuces Wild (2002), Trespassers (2018) and The Craft: Legacy (2020), where she reprised her role as Nancy Downs from the original The Craft (1996).

Balk also had television roles in Ray Donovan (2015) and Paradise City (2021), voiced Roxy in Close Enough (2022) and narrated the short film The Skull: A Tyrolean Folktale (2023). In recent years, Balk has focused more on painting, writing, making jewellery, and releasing experimental music under the name Armed Love Militia, while largely staying out of the spotlight.

The actress told The Los Angeles Times in 2020:

I had to step back for my own well-being and sense of self-preservation. Because I’ve given everything to my career, it came before everything for most of my life. And at a certain point, you have to remember that there is life outside of ‘Get the job, do the job.’ There are other elements

She added:

I don’t think I so much stepped away from acting as I became more selective. I love to do the actual work but the rest of it is not suited to everybody.

Jerry Reed (Coach Red Beaulieu)

Jerry Reed in The Waterboy in 1998. Photo: @scottwrites on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Jerry Reed Hubbard

Jerry Reed Hubbard Date of birth: 20 March 1937

20 March 1937 Date of death: 1 September 2008 (aged 71)

1 September 2008 (aged 71) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Jerry Reed played Coach Red Beaulieu, the head coach of the University of Louisiana Cougars, who fired Bobby Boucher before later facing him on the football field. The Waterboy was Reed's final film role before he died in 2008.

Reed began his acting career in the 1970s and appeared in films such as Gator (1976), Smokey and the Bandit (1977), Smokey and the Bandit II (1980), The Survivors (1983) and Bat21 (1988). Alongside his acting career, Reed was a successful country music singer and released hit songs including When You're Hot, You're Hot, Amos Moses, and East Bound and Down.

Beyond his acting career, Jerry Reed was married to singer Priscilla Mitchell from 1959 until his death, and they had two daughters. He died on 1 September 2008 from complications of emphysema at the age of 71, as reported by CBC.

Lawrence Gilliard Jr. (Derek Wallace)

Lawrence Gilliard Jr at a premiere of 'The Waterboy,' on 4 November 1998 (L). Lawrence Gilliard Jr. on 3 March 2026 in New York City (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Lawrence Gilliard Jr.

: Lawrence Gilliard Jr. Date of birth : 22 September 1971

: 22 September 1971 Age : 54 years old (as of July 2026)

: 54 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

Lawrence Gilliard Jr. portrayed Derek Wallace, the talented football player who became Bobby Boucher's teammate in The Waterboy. After the film, Gilliard earned widespread recognition for playing D'Angelo Barksdale in The Wire (2002–2004), Bob Stookey in The Walking Dead (2014–2015), and Chris Alston in The Deuce (2017–2019).

His most recent works include Power Book III: Raising Kanan (2021–2023), Law & Order (2023–2024), Clipped (2024), Resentment (2025), and Jimmy's and Jenny's (2025). In addition to his career, Lawrence Gilliard Jr. is married to actress Michelle Paress, and they have two children.

Blake Clark (Farmer Fran)

Blake Clark then and now. Photo: @BlakeClarkComedy, @nostalgicnebula on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Blake Clark

: Blake Clark Date of birth : 2 February 1946

: 2 February 1946 Age : 80 years old (as of 2026)

: 80 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Macon, Georgia, United States

Blake Clark was cast as Farmer Fran, the assistant football coach. After The Waterboy, Clark continued acting and appeared in Little Nicky (2000), Mr. Deeds (2002), 50 First Dates (2004), I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007), Hubie Halloween (2020), and Happy Gilmore 2 (2025).

He also had recurring roles in television series such as Home Improvement (1991–1999), The Drew Carey Show (1995–2004), United States of Al (2021–2022), and Leanne (2025). In addition to his career, Blake Clark is a Vietnam War veteran and has one son, Travis Clark.

Rob Schneider (Townie)

Rob Schneider in a scene from 'The Waterboy', in 1998 (L). Rob Schneider on 8 July 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada (R). Photo: @FloridaTheatre, @iamrobschneider on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Robert Michael Schneider

: Robert Michael Schneider Date of birth : 31 October 1963

: 31 October 1963 Age : 63 years old (as of July 2026)

: 63 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

Rob Schneider starred as Townie in The Waterboy. After the film, he continued his career as an actor, comedian, writer, and director, starring in films such as Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999), The Animal (2001), Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005), and Big Stan (2007). He also created and starred in the comedy series Real Rob (2015–2017).

His recent projects include Home Team (2022), Daddy Daughter Trip (2022), Leo (2023), Chip Chilla (2023), Dead Wrong (2024) and Happy Gilmore 2 (2025). In his personal life, Rob Schneider has three children, including singer Elle King, and has been married to Patricia Maya Schneider since 2010.

Peter Dante (Gee)

Peter Dante in a scene from 'The Waterboy', in 1998 (L). Peter Dante in 2026 (L). Photo: @el.presidante1 on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Peter Francis Dante

Peter Francis Dante Date of birth: 16 December 1968

16 December 1968 Age: 58 years old (as of July 2026)

58 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: West Hartford, Connecticut, United States

Peter Dante played Gee, one of Bobby Boucher's loyal teammates in The Waterboy. After the film, Dante became a regular collaborator of Adam Sandler, appearing in movies such as Little Nicky (2000), Mr. Deeds (2002), Grandma's Boy (2006), You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008), Grown Ups (2010), and Pixels (2015).

Dante's last appearance was in The Pizza Joint (2021) after making guest appearances in Sugar and Toys (2019) and Typical Rick (2017). He has continued performing as a musician with his band Rad Omen.

Clint Howard (Paco)

Clint Howard in 'The Waterboy', in 1998 (L). Clint Howard on 4 September 2025 in Universal City, California (R). Photo: @TheAcademy, @clinthowardoffical on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Clinton Engle Howard

: Clinton Engle Howard Date of birth : 20 April 1959

: 20 April 1959 Age : 67 years old (as of 2026)

: 67 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Burbank, California, United States

Clint Howard was featured as Paco in The Waterboy. After the film, he continued acting and appeared in movies such as Little Nicky (2000), Halloween (2007), Frost/Nixon (2008), The Dilemma (2011) and Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018). He has also appeared in television series, including My Name Is Earl (2006–2008) and Star Trek: Discovery (2017).

Most recently, Clint has been featured in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (2023), Terrifier 3 (2024), The Bold and the Beautiful (2024), Buddy (2026) and The Wolf and the Lamb (2026). In his personal life, Clint Howard is the younger brother of actor and filmmaker Ron Howard. He has been married to Kat C. Howard since 2020.

Allen Covert (Walter)

Allen Covert in 'The Waterboy', in 1998 (L). Allen Covert on 26 June 2023 in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: @fanboyexpo, @thatallencovert on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Allen Stephen Covert

: Allen Stephen Covert Date of birth : 13 October 1964

: 13 October 1964 Age : 62 years old (as of 2026)

: 62 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: West Palm Beach, Florida, United States

Allen Covert played Walter, one of Bobby Boucher's teammates, in The Waterboy. After the film, he continued acting and appeared in movies such as Little Nicky (2000), Mr. Deeds (2002), Anger Management (2003), 50 First Dates (2004), Grandma's Boy (2006), Grown Ups (2010), Jack and Jill (2011), and The Do-Over (2016).

He also worked as a writer and producer on several Adam Sandler projects, including The Do-Over (2016), The Wrong Missy (2020), Home Team (2022), Hustle (2022), Leo (2023), and Murder Mystery 2 (2023). Besides his career, Allen was married to Kathryn Hagstrom. The couple married in 2006 and divorced in 2019. They share four children.

Jonathan Loughran (Lyle)

Jonathan Loughran then and now. Photo: @blackwaxcafe, @jonloughran on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Jonathan Loughran

Jonathan Loughran Date of birth: 11 November 1966

11 November 1966 Age: 60 years old (as of 2026)

60 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Jonathan Loughran played Lyle, one of Bobby Boucher's teammates, in The Waterboy. After the film, he continued acting and became a regular collaborator of Adam Sandler, appearing in movies such as Little Nicky (2000), 50 First Dates (2004), I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007), Grown Ups (2010), and Blended (2014).

In recent years, Loughran has appeared in The Wrong Missy (2020), Leo (2023), and Happy Gilmore 2 (2025). Regarding his personal life, the actor has been married to Kat Loughran since July 2008.

Who turned down The Waterboy?

Kathy Bates initially threw the script in the trash because she thought it was ridiculous, but her niece convinced her to take the role after recognising Adam Sandler's name.

Is Bobby from The Waterboy autistic?

The film never says that Bobby has a medical condition, but many people believe he may be on the autism spectrum because of the way he speaks, struggles to socialise, and is very focused on his job as a waterboy.

Is The Waterboy based on a true story?

The movie is a completely fictional story, though Adam Sandler based Bobby's ferocious hitting style on NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington after watching him play at Penn State.

How old is Bobby in The Waterboy?

Bobby Boucher is 31 years old, having spent the previous 18 years working as a water boy before joining the Mud Dogs.

The Waterboy cast has changed a lot since the film was released in 1998. While many of the stars are still enjoying successful careers in film and television, others have stepped away from the spotlight or passed away. Nearly three decades later, the movie remains a fan favourite and is still remembered as one of Adam Sandler's most iconic comedies.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

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