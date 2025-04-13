2025 has witnessed a rise in the number of Nigerian celebrities who have been boldly called out for rocking fake designers by the fashion police

While BBNaija Whitemoney reacted to wearing 'fake Louis Vuitton shoes' with a funny response, actress Lizzy Anjorin went fire for fire with a blog post for tagging her outfit fake

The likes of Iyabo Ojo, Charles Okocha were also caught up by fashion police, sparking debate about celebrity lifestyle

The 'pressure is getting wesser' on Nigerian celebrities, with their attires, especially designers, becoming the centre of attention on social media.

In the last few months of 2025, several Nigerian celebrities have been called out on social media for spotting fake designers, with actress Lizzy Anjorin making headlines over her clapback at a fashion police who called her out.

While many turned a blind eye as social media posts called them out, others were unwilling to let it slide.

The series of call outs has stirred up debate on social media on whether celebrities rocked fake designers because they can't afford it but have to keep up with the lifestyle because of their status.

Legit.ng in this article lists out popular Nigerian celebrities who have been called out on social media for wearing fake designers, read them below:

1. Lizzy Anjorin blasts fashion police over

The Yoruba was caught up in an exchange with a blog for calling her out over an outfit she wore in a video.

Lizzy Anjorin was accused of wearing a fake 'Fasasi' Versace clothing.

The actress, who rained curses on her designer's critic, shared how it would affect colleagues who have been called out for wearing fake outfits on the international scene.

She also advised that fashion police should instead reach out to celebrities privately rather than the public callout.

2. Whitemoney reacts to callout with funny response

The former BBNaija winner and singer humorously clapped back at a blog that called him out for wearing 'fake Louis Vuitton shoes.'

Whitemoney posted a video showing off his array of shoes and footwear, showing the ones that were fake designer.

The singer, in his defence, stated that until he can afford the genuine designer shoes, he would buy what his pockets can carry.

3. Iyabo Ojo accused of carrying fake Louis Vuitton bag

The Queen Mother has also been called out for carrying a fake Louis Vuitton bag.

The fashion critic highlighted a key marker of authenticity for Louis Vuitton.

Iyabo Ojo's counterfeit bag was said to lack the precision in monogram alignment and hardware quality that Louis Vuitton is known for.

4. 2Baba's Fendi gets fashion police attention

The African Queen star has been in the news since his separation from Annie Idibia.

A footage of 2Baba and his new bae Natasha Osawaru recently trended, where the singer was seen rocking a brown Fendi shirt, black jeans, and a matching cap.

However, a fashion critic asserted that 2Baba's outfit was not an authentic Fendi piece.

5. Charles Okocha was called out three times

The actor found himself on the fashion police's blacklist three times, perhaps the highest number of time a celebrity has been called out.

First, Charles was criticised for wearing a fake Fendi sweatshirt.

Next, he was accused of rocking counterfeit Louis Vuitton denim shorts and sneakers.

In the last callout, a fashion critic accused the actor of wearing a fake Dior sweatshirt, slippers, and a counterfeit Gucci belt.

Unlike some of his colleagues, Charles didn't respond to the claims.

6. Regina Daniels called out over counterfeit designers

Senator Ned Nwoko's wife and actress, Regina Daniels, was called out on two different occasions

Regina was initially accused of unboxing a fake Rolex wristwatch, which led to the actress dragging her elder brother into the drama over the counterfeit designer.

The mum of two was again accused of carrying a fake Chanel bag.

7. E-Money called out for wearing fake Panda wristwatch

The businessman, whose real name is Emeka Okonkwo, was accused of wearing a fake Panda Tourbillon wristwatch.

E-Money didn't respond to the allegation.

8. Comedian AY called out for carrying Fake Hermes Bag

Ayo Makun aka AY Live was also called out by an Italian luxury shopping brand for carrying a fake designer bag.

The high-end fashion retailer criticised the comedian for allegedly endorsing fake designer items.

It should be noted that the fashion critic, who called out celebrities for fake designers, acknowledged that they might have relied on a stylist or personal shopper, urging them to verify their purchases to avoid being called out.

Pastor Tobi accused of using AI to create luxury items

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a TikToker called out Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, whom he accused of being a scam.

The TikToker reshared a video posted by Pastor Tobi while sharing what he observed.

According to the TikToker, the cleric used AI-generated content to create luxury items and bodyguards in his video.

