Nigerian music icon 2Baba, also known as Innocent Idibia, has once again made headlines amid ongoing rumours surrounding his marriage and relationship with politician Natasha Osawaru.

The African Queen hitmaker has now been called out by Italy's renowned fashion watchdog, T20luxury.

2baba gets called out by Italy's renowned fashion watchdog, T20luxury over his outfit as he stepped out with Natasha Osawaru.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that T20luxury has criticised several Nigerian celebrities, including Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Regina Daniels, and Charles Okocha, for wearing counterfeit designer items.

This time, the luxury brand turned its attention to 2Baba, claiming that he was spotted wearing fake clothing during a recent outing with his junior colleague, Davido, and his new partner, Natasha Osawaru.

In a viral video, the Unavailable crooner was seen greeting the Afrobeats legend in a Lagos nightclub. He was wearing a brown Fendi shirt paired with black jeans and a matching cap.

T20luxury responded, claiming that the Fendi outfit worn by 2baba was not authentic.

2baba's outfit to an outing ignites reactions as Italy's renowned fashion watchdog, T20luxury calls him out.

Source: Depositphotos

The fashion brand reminded him of the importance of maintaining authenticity in his personal and professional image, offering practical advice on how to avoid counterfeit items.

Addressing the star respectfully as a "legend," they urged him to take more care when selecting his wardrobe.

They wrote:

"Dear Legendary 2baba, We understand that as an artist, you may rely on stylists or personal shoppers to curate your wardrobe and accessories. However, there is a possibility that counterfeit items may have unintentionally entered your collection through third-party sources.

"Given your influential role within the creative industry, we trust that you recognize the importance of authenticity and the negative impact of counterfeit goods on originality and craftsmanship. Maintaining the integrity of your personal and professional brand requires careful attention to sourcing.

"To uphold industry standards and ensure authenticity, we encourage you to always buy original items directly from the brand owners. Either locally owned brands, fast fashion, or high street brands and not imitators. If you want high end products, exercise due diligence when selecting stylists and personal shoppers. Working exclusively with verified vendors and certified professionals such as T20Luxury is essential.We kindly ask that you share this message with your stylists and shoppers."

See their post below:

Netizens react to reports of 2baba wearing a fake shirt

Legit.ng combined the reactions below:

omowunmi_ogungbaibi said:

"How can person dating Natasha wear original, when he left original for inferior ."

eniolaworldwide wrote:

"I’m honestly loving your page now more of him please."

christianokoye2023 wrote:

"U no believe me I no believe u my guy kuku Google am."

yasssssssxs said:

"Good! Help me check that Natasha bag too ty."

adaeze_kelly wrote:

'Ahhhh nah Natasha buy this fendi nothing wey una wan tell me 😂😂😂😂adaeze_kelly."

karlito_sam said:

"Natasha don go buy polo from new bini market for Benin give my chairman."

o2_luxury_fashion wrote:

"Fake, only the metal buttons already showed it is fake FENDI."

2Baba's attire with boo Natasha ignities questions

Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced online after a recent photo emerged on social media

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover, Natasha, an Edo lawmaker, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

