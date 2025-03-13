E-Money has been called out by a fashion luxury shopper for wearing a fake wristwatch as his picture trended online

In the post, the businessman was advised to conduct due diligence before hiring a stylist to avoid being called out

Fans were surprised that the billionaire can allegedly fall victim to such, and they shared their take in the comments section of the post

Millionaire businessman, Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money, has been called out by a luxury fashion shopper, T20 luxury for allegedly wearing a fake fashion item.

E-Money's watch was placed beside the original, and it was alleged that the watch was sourced from a site known for selling replicas of some fashion items.

Fans react to post about E-Money. Photo credit@iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

In the post, the businessman, who recently celebrated his lavish birthday, was wearing a black watch and the fashion shopper shared reasons his watch may be allegedly fake.

According to T20 luxury, maybe the chairman of Five-Star Group relied on the expertise of a stylist or personal shopper to get his wardrobe stocked.

The luxury shopper encouraged the businessman to conduct due diligence when hiring a stylist.

E-Money trends over post. Photo credit@iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

T20 luxury advises celebrities

Also in the post, the luxury shopper, asserted that celebrities should ensure their fashion items comes from verified vendors.

The shopper also stated that celebrities should work with certified stylists and personal shoppers.

Recall that Regina Daniels had been dragged once for flaunting a fake Rolex wristwatch.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to post about E-Money

Netizens reacted to the post about E-Money's wristwatch. Here are some of the comments below:

@only1_godspower commented:

"But make we come to talk of it. As Emoney get money reach. Why him go dey wear fake ?"

@uba_nations reacted:

"The industry is full of fake designers , but you will never know because the person wearing it is rich and famous."

@priceless_of_freetown said:

"So even billionaires are rocking fugazi na mi go kee myself."

@mzz_gynycah wrote:

"This is my favorite page at the moment."

@uriela777 stated:

"Once I see the word dear, I know say somebody don F up ."

@investor_ksv reacted:

"Omo this is why I no regret living In Paris ,I learnt and appreciated luxury and original ,learnt to love brands that are unique and very luxurious,my favorite brand for shoes is berluti."

@uba_nations shared:

"The industry is full of fake designers , but you will never know because the person wearing it is rich and famous."

@eazeekode said:

"But bross u sure say u sabi original so abi u just de call people out just like dat.. e no sweet if na Wetin u dey do ooh."

E-Money reacts to police probe

Legit.ng earlier reported that E-Money had responded to the news that he was under police probe as a result of a N1.2bn debate he was having with a Lagos firm.

A media company had written that the businessman was under probe as a result of his dispute with another company, which involved N1.2bn.

In his response, he said the information was misleading and not totally true as he tried to explain what transpired.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng