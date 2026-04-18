Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has shared his thoughts after returning to winning ways against Genclerbirligi

Buruk made a late decision to exclude Victor Osimhen from the matchday squad despite travelling with the team

Striker and captain Mauro Icardi and Yunus Akgun scored to give the Turkish champions a 2-1 victory away from home

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has shared his thoughts after his team defeated Genclerbirligi away from home despite striker Victor Osimhen’s absence.

Buruk dropped Osimhen from the matchday squad despite travelling with the team to Antalya, but the team secured three points in his absence.

Okan Buruk dropped Osimhen from matchday squad against Genclerbirligi. Photo by Ercin Erturk.

Source: Getty Images

Captain Mauro Icardi opened the scoring in the second minute, which, according to Opta Can, is his earliest Turkish Super League goal. Yunus Akgun doubled the lead in the 35th minute.

Leroy Sane thought he had made it 3-0 for Galatasaray in the second half, but the goal was disallowed by VAR for offside. Mbaye Niang pulled one back for Genclerbirligi.

As noted by A Spor, Galatasaray held on to their advantage to secure the vital three points, moving four points clear of rivals Fenerbahce ahead of the intercontinental derby.

Buruk reacts to Galatasaray's win

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk did not dwell on the win and his team’s performance and immediately shifted his focus to the derby against Fenerbahce, despite having another match against Genclerbirligi in three days.

“There's another match in four days. Our goal is, of course, to win the Turkish Cup as well. We managed to do that last year. After getting through this round, you can enter the final weeks with a greater advantage,” he told GS TV.

“The Fenerbahçe match is the most important match of the season. It is important for us and for Fenerbahçe. It will be a match that everyone in Türkiye will be talking about.

“We are playing at home. Of course, we will want to win. We won't be thinking about anything other than maintaining the point difference. Our first priority will be to win.”

Yunus Akgun was substituted due to injury, but Buruk is hopeful that the Turkish winger and other injured players could be back for the derby.

Okan Buruk speaks after Galatasaray beat Genclerbirligi. Photo by Ercin Erturk.

Source: Getty Images

“Hopefully, we'll have a full squad, and all our players will be ready. Until then, we will prepare in the best way possible,” he added.

The team will return to Istanbul, where they will begin preparations for the Turkish Cup against Genclerbirligi at Rams Park on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

The Turkish Super League champions will return to league action next weekend when they will take on rivals and title challengers Fenerbahce in the derby at Rams Park in Istanbul.

Why Buruk dropped Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk explained why he dropped Victor Osimhen from the matchday squad to face Genclerbirligi in Antalya.

The Super Eagles striker travelled with the squad, but was left out of the matchday squad on the advice of the club's medical team due to fatigue.

Source: Legit.ng