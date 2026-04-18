Osimhen and Lookman are set to miss out on the 2026 Ballon d’Or despite strong Champions League and domestic performances

Bayern Munich duo Harry Kane and Michael Olise lead the Ballon d’Or 2026 race this season

Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Lamine Yamal are also strong contenders for the Golden Ball

Nigeria’s biggest football stars have once again been left out of the latest Ballon d’Or 2026 top 10 rankings, sparking debate across the football world.

Despite impressive performances in both domestic leagues and Europe, neither Victor Osimhen nor Ademola Lookman are among the top contenders, as Bayern Munich stars and some other world-class players dominate the race for football’s most prestigious individual award.

Osimhen and Lookman have been sidelined in the latest 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings. Photo by NurPhoto/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The omission of Osimhen and Lookman has raised eyebrows, especially given their impact this season.

Lookman has been instrumental in Atletico Madrid’s run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and Copa del Rey final, delivering crucial goals in high-pressure moments.

Osimhen, on the other hand, continues to shine as one of Europe’s most lethal strikers.

The Super Eagles forward is among the top scorers in the Champions League this season with seven goals and is on track to lead Galatasaray to a potential domestic double.

Yet, despite these achievements, both players have been sidelined in favour of more globally recognised names.

The snub highlights the intense competition for the Ballon d’Or, where team success, global visibility, and consistency at the highest level often weigh heavily in voting decisions.

Bayern Munich duo lead 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings

At the top of the rankings sits Harry Kane, who is enjoying a sensational season with Bayern Munich, GOAL reports.

With an incredible goal tally and a major trophy already secured, Kane has positioned himself as the frontrunner for the award.

Harry Kane and Michael Olise are the two leading contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or crown. Photo by Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Close behind is his Bayern teammate Michael Olise, whose creativity and attacking output have made him one of the most exciting players in Europe.

Olise’s combination of goals and assists has been key to Bayern’s dominance this season.

According to Sporting News, other notable names in the top 10 include Kylian Mbappe, who continues to deliver elite numbers for Real Madrid, and Erling Haaland, whose goal-scoring exploits remain unmatched despite Manchester City’s mixed European campaign.

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal continues to defy his age with breathtaking performances, keeping him firmly in the Ballon d’Or conversation.

Other top Ballon d’Or contenders

The 2026 Ballon d’Or race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent years.

Players like Ousmane Dembele and Julian Alvarez remain in the mix, while midfielders such as Declan Rice and Vitinha have also earned recognition for their consistent performances.

What stands out this year is the importance of collective success. Players competing deep into the Champions League, winning domestic titles, or delivering in key moments are gaining a clear edge.

Top 10 Ballon d’Or rankings

10. Declan Rice (Arsenal)

9. Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

8. Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

7. Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

6. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

5. Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich)

4. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

3. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

2. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

1. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Kane equals Ronaldo’s UCL record

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Harry Kane matched another record previously held by Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Leicester City star hit 50 goals in Bayern's 4-3 win over Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

Source: Legit.ng