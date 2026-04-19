Manchester United coach Michael Carrick has spoken after his team's 1-0 win against Chelsea

A first-half strike from Matheus Cunha ensured the Red Devils get a step closer to sealing a Champions League slot next season

Meanwhile, the Blues have been condemned to their four consecutive defeat in the Premier League

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick has shared his thoughts after his side's 1-0 win against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, April 18.

The Red Devils secured a vital win at Stamford Bridge after suffering a humiliating 2-1 loss against Leeds United on April 13.

Manchester United’s victory opens up a 10-point gap between the Red Devils in third place and sixth-placed Chelsea, with only 15 points left to play for this season.

Matheus Cunha scores as Manchester United beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Photo by: Vince Mignott/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

The home side dominated the first half as they had themselves to blame after failing to convert chances.

In the 15th minute, Willian Estevao clipped the outside of the post with a curling effort, our, while the returning Enzo Fernandez spurned an even better opportunity as he shot wide from just outside the penalty.

In the 43rd minute, Portugal international Bruno Fernandes secured his 18th Premier League assist of the season by finding Matheus Cunha whose first-time strike nestled into the top corner.

In the 59th minute, Liam Delap saw his header cannon back off the crossbar as a near identical chance, then fell to Fofana, but he found the same result.

The reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions were booed by their fans after the sound of the final whistle, per Al Jazeera.

Carrick reacts to Manchester United's win

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick admitted that picking up three maximum points at Stamford Bridge is very difficult.

Michael Carrick is on the verge of cementing Manchester United's slot in the UEFA Champions League ahead of next season. Photo by: Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on the performance of Ayden Heaven, the former Middlesbrough coach said the 19-year-old has the potential to cement his place in the team in the future. He said via BBC:

“Coming here and winning is tough. The supporters are incredible to have that moment at the end, they are the moments you want to remember and enjoy.”

“We’re delighted to have him. He’s working hard. He’s got a good future if he keeps doing the right things. Potential is one thing but you need to carry that out. He’s trained really well and done the right things. I’m delighted for him.”

Carrick said Cole Palmer is a good player but defender Kobbie Mainoo was able to handle the pressure in the second half. He said:

"Cole’s a fantastic player. They’ve got some really good players and at moments you can’t switch off. I thought Kobbie was really good at both sides of the pitch.”

Rooney wants Carrick confirmed as head coach

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Red Devils star Wayne Rooney praised Carrick’s calm leadership, understanding of the club, and ability to unite the squad.

Rooney emphasised that Carrick has achieved the highest winning percentage of any Man United manager after a similar number of games, calling on the club to appoint him permanently.

Source: Legit.ng