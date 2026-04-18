Despite having two well-known previous marriages, Laide Bakare claims that this upcoming union will be her first official marriage

While preparations are reportedly in high gear, the movie star has kept the identity of her husband-to-be and the wedding date under lock and key

The producer previously admitted she is willing to marry as many as five times if that is what it takes to find lasting happiness

Nollywood actress and producer Laide Bakare has set tongues wagging after revealing that she is preparing to walk down the aisle again — this time for what she described as her first “official” marriage.

The actress made the revelation during a recent interview with content creator Akin Abolade, where she spoke about her love life.

Despite having been married twice, Bakare insisted that her next union would mark the first time she was getting married “officially,” a statement that quickly caught attention.

Laide Bakare claims that this upcoming union will be her first official marriage. Photos: Laide Bakare.

Source: Instagram

During the interview, the actress confidently announced that wedding preparations were already in motion, though she kept details about her fiancé under wraps.

“I will soon be getting married officially for the first time ever,” she said.

Bakare did not disclose the date of the wedding or the identity of her husband-to-be, adding a layer of mystery to the announcement.

The actress’ romantic journey has been widely discussed over the years. Her first marriage was to US-based businessman Olumide Okufulure.

The union produced a daughter, Simi, before the couple went their separate ways.

After the breakup, Bakare remarried in 2012. Her second husband, Alhaji Mutairu Atanda Orilowo, welcomed two sons with the actress.

However, the marriage later collapsed after Orilowo was reportedly declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in 2014 over alleged fraud-related issues.

Following the separation, Bakare focused on her career, business ventures, and raising her children.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the actress has openly discussed multiple marriages. In an earlier interview on the Real Life With Aunty Ayo podcast, Bakare made it clear that she is not afraid of trying again.

She stated that she is open to being married as many as five times if previous unions do not work out.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Laide Bakare's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@iba_rayan stated:

"Hope no be odobs she wan get married too shaa just asking with cruise"

@atm_abifemtouchmakeovers shared:

"Aiye n se aunty mi.. emi ni mo wa lori oro won"

@smadeentertainment wrote:

"Laugh at the end ? there’s a gist"

Laide Bakare admits she is willing to marry as many as five times. Photo: Laide Bakare.

Source: Instagram

Laide Bakare gets political appointment

Legit.ng had reported that Bakare had gotten a political appointment with the Osun state governor. She was honoured with the post of Senior Special Assistant for Osun state's arts and entertainment.

Celebrities and fans of the actress congratulated her, while some people had conflicting reactions towards the development.

Source: Legit.ng