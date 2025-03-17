Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was publicly criticised by a fashion watchdog for allegedly carrying a counterfeit Louis Vuitton bag

The call-out included side-by-side images comparing Iyabo’s bag to an authentic version, highlighting discrepancies in design

This incident adds to ongoing discussions about authenticity in celebrity fashion and the scrutiny public figures face regarding their luxury items

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has found herself under the spotlight for an unexpected reason.

An Instagram account, @T20luxury, known for exposing counterfeit luxury goods, posted a detailed critique accusing her of carrying a fake Louis Vuitton monogram camera box bag.

Iyabo Ojo called out for fake luxurious bag Photo Credit: @iyaboojofespris/@t20luxury

Source: Instagram

The post featured comparative images of Iyabo’s bag alongside an authentic version, pointing out inconsistencies such as stitching irregularities and logo placement. This public call-out has sparked conversations about the authenticity of luxury items among Nigerian celebrities and the pressure to maintain a high-fashion image.

Fashion police strikes on Iyabo Ojo

The Instagram post by @T20luxury didn’t hold back, meticulously detailing why Iyabo’s bag failed to pass as a genuine Louis Vuitton product. The account, which has built a reputation for its eagle-eyed analysis of luxury goods, emphasized the differences in craftsmanship, a key marker of authenticity for high-end brands like Louis Vuitton. For instance, the counterfeit bag reportedly lacked the precision in monogram alignment and hardware quality that the brand is known for. This is not the first time a celebrity has been called out by such accounts. T20luxury recently called out Kcee for a similar reason, but Iyabo’s case has drawn significant attention due to her prominence in Nollywood and established social media presence. See the post by T20luxury here

T20luxury made another post with a collage of the fake and the original versions of the LV Camera Box with the caption;

“To the doubtful ones, Queen Mother’s LV Camera Box was probably gotten from websites like this by her vendor or stylist. You can see the similarities in the LV Monograms placement. Swipe to the second slide to see the obvious discrepancies from the real one which retails for $8,800 and that’s almost 14M Naira”

Fan reactions as Iyabo Obo is called out for fake luxurious bag

@de_law22 said;

Maybe she's carrying the bag upside down 😂 😂 😂

@tundewearitall said;

Everybody dey collect

@aremooba_ said;

T20 Go reach everybody for 9ja movie industry🤞

@believeability_ said;

Don't buy fake things with real money

@__zamanii said;

You mustn't wear fake things to look good and admirable

@fragilegram said;

Very respectable call out. Good evening queen mother bawo 😂 😂 😂

@osuputuputu said;

Make she patronize and promote her daughter's bags nah instead of all this fugazi

Iyabo Ojo on how she budgets for her dazzling outfits

Recall that in December 2024, Legit.ng reported how actress Iyabo Ojo managed her budget for dazzling glamourous outfits.

Iyabo Ojo called out for fake LV bag Photo Credit: @iyaboojofespris/@t20luxury

Source: Instagram

In the story, the Nollywood actress shared what beauty means to her and how she budgeted for the attires she had been wearing to events.

This was about her outfit at the 41st Miss Nigeria pageant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng