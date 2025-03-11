Nigerian actress Regina Daniels reacted online after a fashion police called her out for reportedly wearing a fake Rolex wrist watch

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has called out her brother Lawrence, aka Sweezy, after she was accused of flaunting a fake Rolex watch online.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the actress purchased a Rolex watch amid purported marital crisis with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, exacerbated by her recent return to Instagram.

The mother of two claimed that she purchased the watch for $30,000 (approximately N50m).

Only days after Regina’s unboxing video, a fashion police, identified as @T20luxury on Instagram, shared a post where they analysed the young actress’ Rolex. The wristwatch was labelled fake, with some explanations given on how they reached their verdict.

It was said that the watch Regina Daniels unboxed was a vintage model and wasn’t supposed to come in a modern box. It was also said that the date lens was missing, and the colour of the box’s internal lining was not precise.

T20luxury wrote in part:

“This Rolex Date ust Two-Tone you unboxed in this video is a vintage model, so it’s not the most recent version; hence, it shouldn’t come with the modern Rolex box but instead an older version box.

"The picture is not too clear to confirm the authenticity of the dial, but one thing is conspicuous, and that’s the missing date lens.

"Then again, the box is fake because the color of the internal lining is too imprecise and the external material and colors are off. Finally, the crown 👑 gold colour is shinier than what the original should look like.”

In a recent development, Regina Daniels quickly responded with a now-deleted post on her Instagram story.

In her post, she tagged her brother, @sweezzy, to address the claim and clarify her confusion.

Her post read:

, “Brother, @sweezzy abeg come and explain Because I don’t understand what’s going on”.

See her post below:

Internet users react to Regina Daniels’ attacking her brother

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

st.eve_and_white_skincare wrote:

"Na wetin too much show off dey cause....me na Aboki watch I dey wear jejeje o🙌"

mz_harcourt said:

"Nobody run her street her own too much. Always wan trend na wetin be the outcome."

sylvia_adun said:

"Everything is planned just to make it look like she didn't know. It's her her brother that even planned it with her like: just call me out on social media to make people think you gave me 30k to get it for you, remember her brother(s) will take bullet for her. We know ."

priscys_food reacted:

"Na laila dey wear originals, I saw it but kept quiet 🤫. Was waiting for a day like this."

_._enene said:

"that pink Aliexpress delivery pack gave it away."

ola_fierce wrote:

"She wan quickly push am to her brother 😂 Which work ur brother dy do wey u dy expect make e buy you Original Rolly Rolly."

sophihair said:

"She may have bought it from prettiwoman on IG, she sells luxury look alike, you’d have to call the manufacturers themselves to say we didn’t make that."

marve_moses wrote:

"This Regina just love attention eh always want to be the highlight on every blog,every eke market day."

officialpac02 reacted:

"For this girl to wear original is hard with the Nigerian money her husband is collecting I don’t understand again."

Regina Daniels introduces self with maiden name

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, have continued to confuse fans and netizens regarding their rumoured marital crisis.

In a recent post on her Instagram, Regina Daniels shared a video of herself promoting the culture of her hometown of Anioma by displaying designs she created with her clothing brand, Regae Official.

Showcasing her fashion content, the movie star introduced herself with only her maiden name, which caught the internet of netizens.

