A science student has gone viral due to her performance in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

The young JAMB candidate displayed her UTME result, admitting that she could not believe it and that she was so scared to check it

The girl, who wants to study medicine, not only scored 97 in chemistry, but also had decent marks in the three other subjects

Ogundare Racheal Seunfunmi, a science student who sat for the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, has earned the admiration of many people over her UTME result.

Shortly after JAMB announced the release of the first set of results, Racheal checked hers and was blown away by her performance.

A science student scores 97 in chemistry in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: @only_racheal, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Twitter

JAMB candidate scores 97 in chemistry

An excited Racheal, in a tweet on April 17, displayed her UTME result, which she checked via SMS, and admitted that she could not believe her result.

"Congratulations to me guys I can’t believe this.

"Thank you Jesus….oluwa oseun ooooo," Racheal tweeted.

Racheal had 283 on aggregate. She scored 51 in English language, 75 in physics, 60 in biology and 97 in chemistry.

In the comment section, Racheal, who wants to study medicine at the university, revealed that she was so scared to check her result.

"My jamb result guysss,I was so scared to check it.

"Thank you Jesus."

Racheal wants to study medicine at the university. Photo Credit: @only_racheal

Source: Twitter

See the girl's tweet below:

JAMB 2026: Girl's UTME result sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the girl's UTME result below:

@SammyDGreat01 said:

"Buckle down for your PUTME. Back in 2019, I barely secured admission into Pharmacy at UNIBEN with a score of 306, so don’t take chances."

@21cassie04 said:

"In anything you want to do, don't think of picking UNILORIN, and even if you want to be stubborn and decide to pick unilorin, don't pick any medical course there."

@festus75375 said:

"U score 97 for chemistry. Una dey make me feel guilty like mumu.

"Back then I hated chemistry till date, omo."

@thisisdmt01 said:

"Jamb sent you message 21:36 but na 21:28 you post am."

@everyATOMmessi said:

"Chemistry 97????? Jesus una actually know book oo ahhhh."

@officialma_nuel said:

"You didn't expect as high as this?"

@Thatvannygirl said:

"Results don dey come out I thought it after 1 week."

@Mercy_datgirl_ said:

"Wonderful chemistry score. Congratulations."

JAMB releases 2026 UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB had released the 2026 UTME results.

According to Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of the board, candidates can check their results by sending UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration. At this stage, candidates may view their results only; printing is not yet available.

Benjamin further noted that candidates are strongly cautioned against manipulating the SMS received from the official platform (55019/66019) to fabricate or alter scores with the intent to mislead others, including parents. Such actions constitute a serious criminal offence. The Board treats such misconduct with the utmost gravity. Currently, two candidates and one parent are in custody for engaging in result falsification using AI and other electronic means.

Source: Legit.ng