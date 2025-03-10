Comedian Ayo Makun thought his fashion sense was sleek, but a social media police said 'not a chance'

The comedian and father-of-two has shared pictures of himself looking dapper and rocking a Hermes Cargo bag to match his outfit

However, a fashion police on the gram, made a whole post describing how his bag was fake, while sending him an open letter

Ayo Makun was put on the radar of Instagram Fashion police after he was caught carrying a Hermes bag that was described as counterfeit.

The comedian had shared pictures of himself on social media while announcing his upcoming show via the caption.

He was dressed in black leather jacket with a while tee shirt that's served as an inner. He paired up his look with a peal-studded grey pair of jeans and topped it with a Hermes bag.

See AY's post here:

Honestly, Ayo appeared to have killed his look, but a social media user, identified as 't20luxury', shared a post where he called out the comedian.

He addressed an open letter to AY that reads:

"Dear AY, As a key stakeholder in the entertainment industry and a beneficiary of genuine creativity, it is more honorary to refrain from supporting the counterfeit fashion industry. Upholding authenticity is important to preserving our reputation as leaders within the Black community."

See the post below:

Reactions as AY Makun gets dragged over Hermes bag

Read some comments as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@synergy_0000 said:

"On Top him money ? For something way he buy for him body with his money ? You be mumu bro 😂."

@segun122 said:

"This is what I told my friend back then in University days that instead of buying fake brand news designers wears , why not go for Akube (used original) or buy brand news ZARA and wear it with pride 😂."

@moschinonwata said:

"Him know say u get am.. Him no wan buy from u... Na by force?"

@ayomide_076 said:

"Una think say Ayo go open carry 54 to 65million naira buy one bag ? 😂😂."

@cindy_official1111 said:

"I’m a lover of original too but it’s his choice 🤷‍♀️ because at the last days all these won’t matter, fake or original 😊."

@fran6_ehis said:

"Na this post don give u ur highest engagement for this app😂."

@mr.charleswealth said:

"Na the same thing but the AY’s own was rushly made, nobody’s gonna know 😂."

@matete4real said:

"It's possible he was supply fake by his personal shopper."

@rep_elegance said:

"Thank you for this delightful message, because most people especially the PC public figures tend to want to look trendy always.... ELEGANCE is not about imitation."

