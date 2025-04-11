Ned Nwoko has announced the new move he made with his family in his community and constituency at home

He was seen in the company of his wife, Regina Daniels, and their two sons as they stepped out for the ceremony

As expected, fans shared their observation about the video as they discussed the couple and their marriage

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has finally resumed social functions with her husband, Ned Nwoko, months after it was alleged that there was trouble in their paradise.

The couple were allegedly not finding things smooth in their marriage a few months ago. The mother of two who used to step out with her husband on official assignment was replaced with the politician's other wife, Lala Charani.

In a new video shared by the senator, he said that he returned home with his family to join a one-day advocacy programme.

Ned Nwoko explained that the programme was to encourage the girl child and mothers in Anioma.

Regina Daniels and sons seen with husband

In the recording, Daniels was seen rocking a white mini skirt and blouse, she was receiving a call when her husband held his first son's hand and was walking away.

Daniels later tried to catch up with them.

Fans share observation about Regina, husband

Fans of the superstar shared what they observed about the video. They alleged that all may still not be well between the couple.

According to them, Ned and Regina used to hold hands anytime they are stepping out, however, her husband decided to hold his son instead.

It was also alleged that the chemistry between the two was not felt as they maintained social distance while they were together.

Recall that Regina Daniels' action and posts were scrutinised in the heat of the rumour about her alleged crashed marriage. She also shared some cryptic posts that her fans questioned before she fully returned to social media.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Ned Nwoko's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the politician where his wife was with him. Here are some comments below:

@patroticorganicskincare reacted:

"More grace sir to you and your darling wife."

@lady.chisom said:

"Facebook people won’t like this ooo,dem don conclude mata for there, you yourselves now."

@odudeyiomoyeni commented:

"You sure say this video na new video?

@klintouch_fashionhous shared:

"Our beautiful princess is back."

@chuksolivia wrote:

"Who noticed the distance between them, no more close attachment."

@prankhottiee shared:

"Seems like Ned is loved by his people."

@kobam_majesty stated:

"Odogwu na achalugo."

May Edochie's lawyer comments about Daniels' marriage

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie's lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, had joined the celebrities reacting to the drama surrounding Regina Daniels' marriage.

This came after it was reported that her husband was allegedly taking another wife, and the actress was not happy about it.

Fans reacted after seeing what the lawyer wrote about the actress' marriage, as they shared their opinion in the comment section.

