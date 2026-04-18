JAMB has commended the security agencies for the rescue of seven kidnapped persons who were abducted while travelling from Makurdi to Otukpo in Benue

Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of the examination board, explained that the rescued persons were earlier mistaken for UTME candidates

The JAMB spokesperson then demanded an apology from those who have shared the false information, because the kidnapped persons were never UTME candidates

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commended the security agencies in the country because they have successfully rescued seven of the individuals who were kidnapped while travelling from Makurdi to Otukpo in Benue.

JAMB recalled that the kidnapped persons were earlier reported to be candidates of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), but noted that the report has now been confirmed to be false.

JAMB clarifies the reported claim of the alleged kidnapped UTME candidates Photo Credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

The examination board explained that the rescue had brought relief and prayed for the captors who were remaining in the custody of their captors. However, "none of the victims were UTME candidates."

Report of UTME candidates kidnapped is false

According to Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of JAMB, the kidnapped persons were participants in the ongoing police recruitment exercise and were on their way to Otukpo when the incident happened. He lamented that people were quick to malign government institutions, particularly JAMB, but there was no fact in the report.

JAMB then condemned the conclusion in the report that the kidnapped persons were UTME candidates, adding that even though there were inconsistencies in the narrative. He noted that there is no way JAMB would post candidates who were from the same area to the same centre.

His statement reads in part:

"One would expect that, in light of the facts now established, those who propagated these unfounded claims would extend a public apology to JAMB for the unwarranted damage to its reputation."

Nigerians react as JAMB speaks on kidnapped candidates

However, Benjamin's statement, which was shared on his social media page on Saturday, April 18, has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Masqua asked Benjamin to use the official JAMB handle for such a message:

"Use JAMB's official Twitter account to do these things you're doing, you are the spokesperson for JAMB for God's sake! People should please ignore this guy for posting through his personal handle, looking for clicks and chasing clout!"

JAMB speaks on UTME candidates being kidnapped Photo Credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

Oluwakemi Aluko criticised JAMB:

"This is quite insensitive! Who deserves to be kidnapped? The point you are trying to establish is needless. Those who were kidnapped are humans and are also Nigerians."

Chikaorama commended the examination board:

"JAMB is really doing well. You guys should remain focused. Kudos to the outgoing Registrar of the institution. He has brought a lot of sanity to admission processes in our higher institutions. God bless."

Stephen Ayoola complained about his result:

"Good afternoon, sir. I have been trying to check my result since yesterday, but there has been no response. I'm also using glo pls do something."

You can read the full statement on X here:

JAMB speaks on hijab saga at UTME centre

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB reacted to the viral report of a UTME candidate being denied entry to a CBT centre over her use of hijab.

Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of JAMB, in a statement on Thursday, April 14, reacted to the incident at the Esther Oshikoya CBT Centre in Ibadan.

According to the JAMB spokesperson, the action was neither taken by the board nor by the centre, but by an overzealous ad hoc staff member.

Source: Legit.ng