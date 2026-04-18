ADC Youth Council criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his 2027 comments and alleged he undermined party unity and coalition stability

The group accused him of displaying personal ambition over collective leadership while also citing internal crises in Adamawa State as evidence of deeper party divisions

The council urged restraint among senior politicians and warned that Atiku’s actions had increased tensions within the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections

The National Youth Council of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar over his recent comments on the 2027 presidential election, accusing him of undermining the unity of the party and its emerging coalition.

Atiku, in a recent interview with Arise Television, spoke on his political journey, his ambitions, and the future of the ADC, alongside other presidential hopefuls within the party.

ADC Youths Tell Atiku How He's Damaging the Party Ahead of 2027

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However, the youth wing described his comments as driven by personal ambition rather than party cohesion.

Youths describe comments as leadership failure

In a statement signed by Mallam Mohammed Rabiu, the ADC youths expressed disappointment, saying the remarks reflected poor leadership judgement at a critical time for the party.

The group pointed to ongoing internal tensions in Atiku’s home state, Adamawa, as evidence of deeper organisational challenges.

Adamawa crisis raised as example of internal division

The youth council alleged that unresolved disputes over congress arrangements in Adamawa had alienated key figures within the party, including Senators Aisha Binani and Ishaku Abbo.

“It is a shame that his own state is engulfed in crisis due to a lack of quality leadership,” the statement read.

“Instead of Atiku inviting key actors to a meeting to resolve these issues, he has ignored the complaints of Senators Binani and Abbo to identify with Babachir Lawal. Like charity, leadership should start from home.”

Calls for senior politicians to exercise restraint

The council also urged other senior political figures, including Rabiu Kwankwaso, Peter Obi, Aminu Tambuwal and Rotimi Amaechi, not to be drawn into what it described as avoidable political exchanges with the former Vice President.

It commended them for, “so far,” refraining from responding to what it called Atiku’s “outbursts”.

Just In: ADC Youths Tell Atiku How He's Damaging the Party Ahead of 2027

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The statement further alleged that individuals close to Atiku were influencing him for personal benefit.

“Those around the former Vice President are misleading him for personal financial gain. He appears to be oblivious of the fact that his leadership influence has warned,” Rabiu stated.

Warning over party unity ahead Of 2027

The youth council warned that Atiku’s recent conduct was creating more internal strain within the ADC coalition than existing legal disputes involving Nafiu Bala Gombe and Hon. Leke Abejide.

It cautioned that personal ambition could threaten efforts to build unity within the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Wike slams Atiku

Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has taken a fresh swipe at the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, adding that he was a “serial contestant and loser”, and that he only tried to remain politically relevant by consistently contesting for elections.

Wike, a two-term governor of Rivers state, launched the attack on the former vice president while inspecting some projects in Abuja. He maintained that the criticism of Atiku on the administration of President Bola Tinubu did not have any credibility.

Source: Legit.ng