Mr Latin has bagged a degree as he shared lovely pictures and videos from his convocation ceremony

The actor was seen in the company of some of his colleagues who came to grace the occasion

Congratulations poured in as fans got to know the age at which he got his degree, while also praying for him

Veteran Nollywood actor Mr latin with real name Bolaji Amusan, has bagged a laudable feat at the National Open University.

The actor, in some of his posts on Insagram said that he bagged a degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution.

Reactions as Mr Latin bags BSc at 59, Odunlade Adekola, others attend convocation. Photo credit@mrlatin

Source: Instagram

He also stated that gospel singer Alayo Melody also bagged a degree in Criminology and Security Studies.

In one of his posts, the actor thanked God for the successful completion of his programme as he also thanked his family, friends, and well-wishers for their support while the programme lasted.

He was excited as he announced that the programme had been done and dusted while flaunting pictures taken during the event.

Odunlade Adekola, others grace event

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola and Owolabi Ajasa were among those who honoured their colleague during his convocation ceremony.

They were seen sitting in the front row as the event was taking place.

Mr Latin's fans celebrate him as he bags BSc at 59. Photo credit@mrlatin

Source: Instagram

Mr Latin also penned an appreciation note to them for coming all the way to grace the event and support him on his special day.

In one of the pictures shared, Mr Latin was seen in his convocation gown with his cap on as he smiled excitedly for the camera. His colleagues who were present at the event were seen standing close to him while taking pictures.

Fans congratulate Mr Latin

Reacting, fans of the actor were happy for the milestone achieved. They praised him for not considering his age before going for the programme. Someone jokingly said he should be thinking about going for his doctorate very soon.

A fan who saw Owolabi Ajasa also joked that he hoped the actor would not arrest the people present, referring to one of his popular movie roles.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Mr Latin's post on convocation

Fans of the veteran actor shared their take on his courage to go back to school at his age. Here are comments below:

@exzeemarey commented:

"God go bless who dey advice this man. , congratulations sir."

@am_2tdoctor reacted:

"Congratulations sir, I tap into ur grace, mine too is coming soon NOUN finalist in a bit."

@vangabriel95 said:

"Congratulations, I hope that man on the right is not there to arrest you people , Te ba de station ema explain."

@i_am__isey wrote:

"Beautiful sir, congratulations more sir."

@rbtvofficiall shared:

"PhD Loading, congratulations sir."

Mr Latin condemns attack actor Akeem Adeyemi

Legit.ng previously reported that Mr Latin reacted to the disturbing video of a junior colleague, Akeem Adeyemi, who was injured by area boys on a set in Lagos state.

Mr Latin, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, expressed displeasure as he condemned the attack. The thespian added that meetings were ongoing with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to prevent future occurrences.

Source: Legit.ng