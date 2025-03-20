Nigerian actor and social media personality Charles Okocha has gotten the attention of his fans and netizens over his ensembles

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Italian fashion brand dragged a couple of celebrities in the country from Regina Daniels, and Kcee to Iyabo Ojo over their fake wear

Charles Okocha joined the list recently but seemed to have the highest number of call-outs, spurring huge reactions online

Nigerian actor and social media personality Charles Okocha trended online after popular Italian fashion police called him out for wearing fake designer outfits and pieces of jewellery.

Legit.ng earlier reported that an Instagram account, @T20luxury, known for exposing counterfeit luxury goods, also tackled Regina Daniels, highlife singer Kcee and recently Iyabo Ojo.

Regina Daniels was exposed for carrying a fake Chanel bag only days after she was called out for unboxing a fake Rolex wristwatch.

Recall that Regina Daniels made headlines after fashion police explained that the Rolex wristwatch, which the actress claimed to have cost her $30,000, was fake.

Following that Kcee was exposed for wearing a bogus version of a designer denim jacket. The Italian brand emphasised that influential figures in the creative industry, like the Limpopo master, have a responsibility to set a standard by wearing authentic pieces.

The next figure who was slammed in the process was actress Iyabo Ojo after the foreign store claimed that her Louis Vuitton monogram camera box bag was fake.

Fashion comes for Charles Okocha

The Nollywood star found himself on the fashion brand's blacklist after being featured three times for wearing counterfeit designer items.

First, the actor was criticized for wearing a fake Fendi sweatshirt and was advised to hire a professional stylist or shopper to ensure his wardrobe consisted of authentic pieces.

Next, Charles Okocha faced backlash for donning counterfeit Louis Vuitton denim shorts and sneakers.

The latest incident that sparked online discussions saw the movie star being called out for sporting a fake Dior sweatshirt and slippers, along with a counterfeit Gucci belt.

Netizens react to the number of times Fashion police lambasted Charles Okocha.

flamez_of_black30:

"You go like pity this boy 🎶 in odumodu voice."

billuservice wrote:

"Baba leave this man ha you dey drag him like I pass my neighbor gen no be only him be celebrity."

layoo_layoyo wrote:

"He don do. Abeg pity this guy. Go after the other big shots in the industry."

iamstuna said:

"E be like say na bulk he buy all lol."

sohigh_xy_on_gold said:

"It will be shocking that Charles wore original not fake 😂 he will soon call him boy jayz."

king_alvin_1 wrote:

"If he buy original , how much go remain to train children ..Oga you show us your closest let’s verify too."

mz_paulagold reacted:

"Abeg leave our guy alone na where our money reach lol."

ti_emi_tope wrote:

"Boss shey u wan kill this bros ni."

Regina Daniels slams older brother over fake Rolex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels called out her brother Lawrence, aka Sweezy after she was accused of flaunting a fake Rolex watch online.

Regina Daniels quickly responded to the fake Rolex allegations with a now-deleted post on her Instagram story.

In her post, she tagged her brother, @sweezzy, to address the claim and clarify her confusion.

