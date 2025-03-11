Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ elder brother, Lawrence, aka Sweezzy, seemed to have entered more trouble following sister’s new purchase.

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ elder brother, Lawrence, aka Sweezzy, has been brutally scrutinized after he stepped into his sister’s "fake" Rolex brouhaha.

Recall that the actress Regina Daniels was called out for allegedly wearing a fake Rolex wristwatch. This was after the billionaire politician’s wife shared a video of herself unboxing the new Rolex on her Instagram page and bragging that it cost $30,000 (approximately N50m).

Following that, a fashion police, identified as @T20luxury on Instagram, shared a post where they analysed the young actress’ Rolex. The wristwatch was labelled fake, with some explanations given on how they reached their verdict.

The fashion store located in Italy said that the watch Regina Daniels unboxed was a vintage model and wasn’t supposed to come in a modern box. It was also said that the date lens was missing, and the colour of the box’s internal lining was not precise.

Reacting to the issue, Lawrence shared a clearer picture of the wristwatch. He further encouraged the fashion police to do a proper evaluation of the jewellery and cautioned them for trying to tarnish his sister’s image.

He wrote:

“Dear @T20luxury, contrary to your post about Regina’s Rolex, I hope this helps you get a clearer insight of what you seek.

"As you post negative, post positive, let’s be guided. Regina's name go make all of una run mad last last. And I rate you before o. He say he o see the dateline well, werey.”

Fashion police reacts to Regina Daniels’ brother’s new proof on her Rolex

The Italian fashion store shared a picture of the actress’ watch in contrast to the original version.

They claimed that Regina’s watch lacked a Cyclops lens that would authenticate its originality and value.

Also, the box in which the watch came in was not the real packaging.

In their words:

“Dear @sweezzy1. The absence of the Cyclops lens negates its authenticity and value, and again, the box 🗃️ is not real, as we said earlier.”

See their post below:

Regina Daniels’ fake Rolex trends online

See what netizens are saying below:

amandachisom_ said:

"Just show the certificate of purchase and serial number."

mazitoni_01 wrote:

"Fooooollll ripped her kid sis off some $ and still de make noise."

murphywonder wrote:

"Make she just visit POLO AVENUE they will tell her the TRUTH💯 the box have the watch out."

ra__chy said:

"Which one Regina name, na only Regina he dey talk about since??"

big_confirmer wrote:

"Is This A Trend Or Movement? Asking Allegedly."

lilyboldandbeautiful said:

"The jubilee is not properly aligned beside the box and prize is wrong ….. is all gold they sell for 30,000 or more not steel and gold check dealers pls @trottersjewellers for eg."

stargaze_2050 said:

"I’ve got a few Rollies and they all have the cyclops lens. Where the hell did they buy this from ?The audacity to still come out and try to prove it’s real it’s very laughable."

Regina Daniels introduces self with maiden name

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, have continued to confuse fans and netizens regarding their rumoured marital crisis.

In a recent post on her Instagram, Regina Daniels shared a video of herself promoting the culture of her hometown of Anioma by displaying designs she created with her clothing brand, Regae Official.

Showcasing her fashion content, the movie star introduced herself with only her maiden name, which caught the internet of netizens.

