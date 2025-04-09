A young Nigerian lady has shared her hilarious experience on the X app after reversing from a really tight spot

In her post, she narrated how some men at the scene began clapping for her with one of them rewarding her with N1000

While sharing the experience with her followers, she expressed her amusement over her unexpected fortune

A Nigerian lady's funny encounter with some men while driving has brought a smile to the faces of social media users.

The incident, which she shared on the X app, revealed the unexpected way some men reacted to her driving skill.

Lady gets reward for reversing car like pro

The lady, identified with her handle @heyitzpearl, recounted her experience of reversing out of a tight spot.

Her post revealed men present at the scene responded with applause, with one offering her a reward of N1000.

Humour was evident in her account of the incident, as she expressed amusement at the unexpected turn of events.

Her funny tone in her caption conveyed surprise and delight at the unexpected fortune she received.

In her words:

"I reversed from a really tight spot , the men there started clapping. One came to the window and gave me 1k while still clapping. The things that get you people excited ehhh."

Reactions as lady shares experience while driving

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Oluwatosin Olase said:

"Pls buy yourself a cold bottle of Maltina."

Gidi Gambino wrote:

"All the clean reverse wey I dey reverse, they’ve never given me money, instead it’s drinks they want me to buy for them. Na man dey do man."

Paule Chidi said:

"Just reading this alone i am blushing like a fool, now imagine me at the incident."

Crawford said:

"I'm waiting for the Feminist that'll analyze this from a sexistt viewpoint."

Inem Ekanem wrote:

"My dear a similar thing happened today, my dad wanted to panic as i was trying to negotiate my way out but i did and drove out, Ijust looked at him and asked why he panicked and he didn't say a word,man has been doubting my skills,skills that i've had for 16 years, lol."

Adiaha said:

"Ahhh. I will clap for you o. The way reversing and going out of tight corners is an issue for me right now. Anyways I’m a learner driver, started this year."

Shevy Omobolaji wrote:

"If this tweet enter their GC, they will romance it in diffferent dimensions. Nevertheless, you did great, reverse isn’t easy."

Bassey Ita wrote:

"Something wey we dey do for free everyday, na it dem dey give you money for."

Sa94 said:

"I understand completely. It’s so many times where I’ve asked strange men to park for me because I couldn’t."

Ezeugo Henry added:

"I’d talk about it to my friends that week and even add jara cos it is always amazing to see such. Cos wetin some of our beautiful women dey drive on a normal day, My God!"

Ogadi said:

"You did what? oh you amazing amazing human. Genius. You deserve more than 1k oo."

Miracle Enterprises said:

"Lol, it’s not that we’re excited cause it’s a big deal, well technically yes, but not really. You see men have this perception that women are terrible drivers nd see them as a weak gender so you reversing that well really surprise them cause they didn’t expect it."

GSamito added:

"Reverse isn’t really easy. I can relate to that happiness. When reversing, your whole world seems upside down. Left becomes right, back becomes front. You have to turn left to go left but since you’re looking back, your brain is saying turn right."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady shows off trailer driving skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady known as Omolade shared videos showing she is proud to be a female truck driver.

Omolade's crew members are always hyping the strength and confidence she displays while at work.

