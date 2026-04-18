A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what he scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where he wrote science subjects

The young man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote

The total score he got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young man, Bolarinwa David Olatunbosun, who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted his results online.

He showed what he got in his science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

UTME 2026: Science student shares JAMB result

Identified as @_bolarinwa2k26 on TikTok, the man posted the screenshot showing his 2026 UTME result.

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects - English, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

The science student scored 58 in English, 85 in Maths, 61 in Physics and 76 in Chemistry, making a total score of 280.

See the screenshot of the result below:

UTME 2026: Science Student Gets Unexpected Result, Posts Screenshot of Scores He Saw

Source: TikTok

The young man stated that the result was not what he expected, but he gave glory to God.

His post was captioned:

"Not what I expected but Alhamdullilahi. Glory to God."

In the comments, the young man confirmed that the school he wanted to attend was the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in Ondo State.

He also stated that his dream score was 320.

See his TikTok post below:

2026 UTME: Reactions trail science student's result

ADEMIDE 9

If I see this 280 I will thank God and drop 2k offerings tomorrow

Leumas

My brother score 74 in jamb. Check my new post to see the video and advice on which poly he can go

#omolola david#

Jamb don change policy?? i thought it was after a week?

Ishaq

congratulations brr am expecting 300 sha but aliamdulilahi for everything

Henry living large 🩹❤️

Omo you pass now 😳 that's a good results bro 💚 congratulations

>>h....🧚‍♂️🥀

Congrats 🎉 but they haven’t release mine

Source: Legit.ng