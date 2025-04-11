Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has been caught up in a new drama involving the use of AI-generated video to showcase his luxurious lifestyle

A TikToker shared a video as evidence against the Nigerian-UK-based clergyman

The clip shared by the TikToker highlighted some odd moments as Pastor Tobi Adegboyega was captured stepping into a fancy car

Popular Nigerian-UK-based pastor Tobi Adegboyega of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church has been involved in another drama, which has stirred up debate about his luxurious lifestyle on social media.

Pastor Tobi, known for his close affiliations with Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest, Daddy Freeze, and several popular Nigerian celebrities, was called out by a TikTok user.

TikToker exposes alleged AI in Pastor Tobi’s luxury video from March 2025. Credit: tobiadegboyega

The TikToker who accused Pastor Tobi of being a scammer reshared a video posted by the clergyman in March 2025.

According to the TikToker, Pastor Tobi used AI-generated content to create fake luxury items and bodyguards in the video.

As proof, the TikToker pointed out the moment the legs of some of the men disappeared while stepping into another car behind Pastor Tobi.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega faces criticisms over alleged AI-generated video. Credit: tobiadegboyega

This comes amid the growing trend of AI-generated videos circulating on social media.

Watch the video shared by the TikToker exposing Pastor Tobi Adegboyega below:

Below is the actual video posted by Pastor Tobi Adegboyega in March:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, in a video shared by Daddy Freeze on Instagram, flaunted his newly acquired Lamborghini.

Pastor Tobi disclosed he splashed half a million dollars on the new car as he went on to display the interior and exterior of his Lamborghini.

Reactions as TikToker calls out Pastor Tobi

Several Nigerian netizens agreed with the TikToker, with many returning to Pastor Tobi's page to criticise him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

dasola_dasilver wrote:

"he said ai generated mandem."

nikki_resin11 said:

"Shabi na this pastor talk say that Tinubu Government is doing well.."

shukrahlillahh wrote:

"But why does he need to appear rich? I'm confused, why go through all that stress for what?"

temmy.sho said:

"I'm not a fan of pastor Tobi but this is called camera glitch. Make you shut up."

bukenzolistic said:

"That’s believe what you see on social media space!!!you are on your own."

dj.joel222 wrote:

"They all fake if they so rich they won’t stress tryna make themselves look rich."

adeshewami__ said:

"AI pastor, Christianity don suffer from tobi hand."

wumipopoolakolade wrote:

"I have always knows that the man is not real. Fake with fake lifestyle."

opemisolar said:

"Feem the leg! Feem am well well!! Feem the Bouncer.... I no hear well!!! Drag the man!!!."

Pastor Tobi loses deportation appeal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, who was at the centre of a £1.87 million (N4bn) fraud investigation, lost his appeal to prevent deportation.

Adegboyega would reportedly be deported to Nigeria due to claims of financial impropriety at his church.

The church was previously closed after failing to account for significant expenses and facing accusations of a lack of transparency.

