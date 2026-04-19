Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dropped the injury status of Bukayo Saka ahead of their clash against Manchester City

Arteta also shared his injury worries on Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafori and Jurrien Timber

The Spanish coach spoke about the importance of the encounter against the Citizens at Etihad Stadium

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the club will be without star player Bukayo Saka when they clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium later tonight.

The England international has not played for the Gunners since their 2-0 defeat to the Citizens in the Carabao Cup final last March.

Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka is unfit to play against Manchester City in the Premier League. Photo by: Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

Saka out - Arteta

Mikel Arteta said England international has been ruled out of the match against second-place Manchester City.

Arteta admitted that the North London side will miss the winger's services but explained that the coaching staff have found a solution to the missing link. He said:

"Bukayo Saka is out, that's for sure. The rest, let's see. We'll have a solution. So whatever happens, we are so used to this this season, unfortunately, for various reasons, so whatever happens, we'll have the right solution there."

On the injury status of former Chelsea star Noni Madueke, Arteta expressed optimism in fielding the player. He said:

"Well, we have another training session tomorrow. He didn't look that bad after the game, and he was quite positive. He's a player who pushes through pain, so I'm hopeful that he can be available, but we have to wait and see if he's able to train tomorrow."

Madueke sustained a slight injury during the Gunners' clash against Sporting CP in their second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match.

Arsenal are also monitoring the fitness of Martin Ødegaard, Riccardo Calafiori, and Jurrien Timber, all of whom have been sidelined in recent weeks. Arteta said:

"Some players are quite close, but the turnaround is short, so we will try tomorrow to push everybody, and if they are in good condition, they will be part of us, and if not, they won't. They haven't been in the last few weeks, unfortunately, according to Arsenal's official website.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta eyes three points against Manchester City. Photo by: Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

Arteta declares war against City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side is going all out to record a win against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The 44-year-old dismissed the suggestion that his side would be happy with a point this weekend. He said via UK Standard:

"We’re not going to spend one second talking about that. We prepare every game to win, that's where we are and we're going to continue to do the same.

"We have earned the right to be in this position, to be challenging and with the possibility to win and the opportunity to win."

Guardiola explains Arsenal’s advantage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pep Guardiola admits that Arsenal have an advantage in the title race even if Manchester City win on Sunday.

He added that a win for Arsenal guarantees them the title, while it would be the end of the road for Manchester City with five matches to go.

Source: Legit.ng