Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, has once again debuted another hairstyle in a video months after she made headlines with her pixie cut hairstyle

The singer's wife's new look captured his attention as he gushed about her while sending a message to her

Reacting, fans and supporters also shared their observations about Chioma's new hairstyle

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, Davido, recently caused a buzz on social media after he shared a video showing his wife, Chioma Adeleke's new look.

The video reposted by Davido, who recently shared the kind of pressure his father, billionaire Deji Adeleke, put on him in an attempt to stop his music career, showed Chioma all smiles as she flaunted her new hairstyle.

Davido gushes about Chioma's beauty as she shares new video. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Taking to the comment section of a fan page on Instagram, Davido gushed about Chioma as he simply wrote, "Come to daddy."

The video, which has circulated online, has seen Nigerian netizens dropping positive comments about Chioma's beauty.

The video of Davido's wife showing off her new look is below:

Reactions to Davido's wife Chioma's look

Reacting, some netizens dropped their observations about Chioma's new hairstyle.

Recall that during her white wedding with Davido in 2025, Chioma made waves on social media over her pixie cut hairstyle that caught attention. Reacting, the DMW label boss claimed that the pixie cut became a trend among Nigerian women, especially after his wife’s wedding look.

Social media users share observations about Davido's wife Chioma's new hairstyle. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below

kems_stores commented:

"She don drop another hairstyle oya ooo on a straight lineeeeee."

iamsegxy reacted:

"Datss My Mammaaa dereee… Specially made 4 My Oga Alone.. Ezenwayin .., Lolo 1. Set d Standard again make u giv dem Assignments to submit again… Original Copy received by My Oga ., Chioma Adeleke."

goodvibes_or_nothing_222 said:

"Thank God this one easy 🥹bcos Wetin that her pixie cut wedding hair use my eye see ehn."

spotonweddingsandevents commented:

"On a straight line for the hairstyle."

amaramarynancy commented:

"Davido needs to be renewing the bride price for Chioma to us Imo people on a yearly basis because what is all this beauty about."

tripletschopsandcatering1 reacted:

"My hairstyle for Ileya don show."

chikondi2020 commented:

"Those who have watched more than five times just keep looking at Chioma's beautiful face, beautiful smile and beautiful hair thumbs up Chioma today ,Chioma tomorrow, Chioma forever."

tolu1358tolu said:

"Her skin is like mirror, I can practically see my face on her face. Davido carry eyes go market, Chi too fine, so soft and succulent. Young fresh wife."

Aerial video of Davido's father's power plant

Legit.ng previously reported that Tunde Ednut joined other Nigerians to celebrate Davido's father's birthday with a lovely video of the billionaire's investment.

He also shared a picture of his encounter with him when Davido was introducing his father to him, as he wished him well.

In his recording, he shared the aerial view of the billionaire power plant in Ogun state.

Source: Legit.ng