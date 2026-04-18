Laja Adeoye has intensified consultations with PDP leaders ahead of the 2027 governorship elections in Lagos

The PDP governorship aspirant said his proposed agenda, 'Better Lagos 2027,' focuses on economic growth, infrastructure, and social services

In their reactions, PDP leaders stressed party unity and grassroots engagement for the upcoming primaries

Ikeja, Lagos - A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Laja Adeoye, has stepped up consultations with opposition party leaders and stakeholders ahead of the 2027 elections.

Adeoye met with PDP executives in Lagos and the Southwest, as well as leaders of the party’s women and youth wings, during a meeting at the party secretariat in Ikeja on Friday, April 17, according to a statement from his campaign office.

PDP aspirant Laja Adeoye steps up consultations with party leaders, outlines policy direction. Photo credit: Laja Adeoye

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathers that the meeting is part of a series of engagements by the aspirant aimed at building support within the party ahead of the primaries.

Adeoye meets Bode George, others

It was gathered that the latest talks follow earlier meetings with senior party figures, including PDP chieftain Olabode George and local government party leaders across Lagos.

At the Ikeja meeting, Adeoye outlined his policy direction for the state under a proposed agenda tagged “Better Lagos 2027” (Àtúntò Èkó 1.0), which he said would focus on economic growth, infrastructure and social services.

He said a detailed policy document would be unveiled at a later date.

Lagos PDP acknowledges Adeoye's consultations

In their remarks, Lagos PDP executives, led by state chairman Amos Fawole, welcomed the engagement and acknowledged Adeoye’s continued participation in party activities.

They also urged unity within the party amid internal challenges, noting the importance of strengthening its position ahead of the next general election.

The party’s youth wing, led by Saheed Olatunji Kewulere, said it supports efforts to engage younger members and expand grassroots participation.

Adeoye speaks on policy plans

According to the statement, Adeoye’s proposals, as outlined during the meeting, include plans to address housing shortages, expand transport infrastructure, improve electricity supply, and support small businesses.

Other areas highlighted were healthcare access, education reform, job creation, environmental management and civil service efficiency.

He said the approach would prioritise inclusive development and economic diversification in Lagos.

Nigeria’s next general elections are scheduled for 2027, with political parties expected to begin internal processes, including primaries, in the lead-up to the polls.

Adeoye, responding to party leaders at the meeting, said he would continue consultations across the state and engage a broad range of stakeholders as part of his campaign.

PDP governorship aspirant Adeoye engages leaders, pushes unity and development agenda. Photo credit: Laja Adeoye

Source: Facebook

Laja Adeoye explains how he will defeat APC in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adeoye explained how he plans to unseat the APC in Lagos state, stating that he is building alliances across various stakeholder groups.

The PDP gubernatorial aspirant said:

"Through strategic alliances, like the strong backing from the Lagos for Prosperity Group and galvanising groups like Inter-Party Advisory Council(IPAC), and other committed groups, we are building momentum across youths, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and disillusioned residents."

Source: Legit.ng