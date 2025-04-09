Nigerian social media personality Jarrvis aka Jadrolita made her countrymen proud following her visit to Sierra Leone

In videos that trended online, the AI creator was spotted in a large crowd of students who didn’t want her to leave their school

The viral footage showed the moment Jarvis lectured the pupils on her skills as a content creator, triggering reactions from many

TikTok sensation Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis or Jadrolita, held down a school in Sierra Leone as pupils flocked out in numbers to catch a sight of her.

The AI creator visited one of the schools in the Western country, where she gave a Ted Talk on content creation.

Jarvis trends in Sierra Leone. Credit: @realjadorilta

Source: Instagram

The kids who were her fans went wild with excitement as they couldn’t help coming out to greet her.

In the video that was shared online, the students were seen gathering around her as she was led to her car.

They surrounded the vehicle, forcing Jarvis to address the frantic audience from the open roof of the ride.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that a video of AI girl Jarvis meeting businessman Obi Cubana, real name Obinna Iyiegbu, has caused a commotion on TikTok.

The TikTok sensation met the philanthropist at the 2025 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, which had many celebrities in attendance.

A short video capturing Jarvis and Obi's inaudible interaction was shared on TikTok by @ngcelebritynews. In the clip, Jarvis, who wore her signature robot-inspired suit, leaned forward humbly as Ob said things in her ear.

Afterwards, she took out her phone for a selfie with the businessman. Social media users thought Jarvis behaved well-mannered when she saw Obi and hailed her.

In her posts from the event, she expressed her excitement and gratitude, sharing her appreciation with her followers.

Fans react to video of Jarvis addressing students

The TikToker's lover Peller and a couple of other celebrities reacted to the grand hosting Jarvis received in Seira Leone.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

peller089 said:

"This crazy 👏👏👏."

salamatu1309 wrote:

"Awww you visit my motherland Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 😍thanks so much."

frankreings7 said:

"A prophet is without honor in his own town … other people valued what we don’t value … nah banter and envy motivates us in this Nigeria."

@ojehtoju said:

“Wow! So this girl has fans like this? She’s overwhelmed. She’s not used to such celebrity status yet😊 I’m happy for her 💯”

@data_hints commented:

“So if person blow for naija that means he don blow for africa be dat”

@_paulAnierobi said:

“Wow so she don turn International celebrity be that”

@thefoureye wrote:

“Make Dem no tear her clothes oo 😂,eyin fans mi 😀”

Peller and Jarvis turn heads Earlier,

Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis had netizens in a chokehold with their post online.

The two young stars, who are in a relationship, fuelled their union with their new creative studio moments.

The comedian shared lovely pictures of himself in a cosy retro photoshoot with his female colleague.

Source: Legit.ng