For different reasons, some people who made it to the limelight a few years back have gradually been forgotten

While the likes of VeryDarkMan, Peller, and Jarvis have stood the test of time, becoming formidable forces on social media, others have not been that lucky

In this article, Legit.ng lists people who were once everywhere but gradually left the spotlight

Few things are more fickle in the entertainment industry than fame, which is transient for some people.

Even singers and Nollywood stars who were once ubiquitous sometimes find that they end up losing relevance owing to different reasons.

Unfortunately, several people were once everywhere but gradually disappeared from popular consciousness, showing how short-lived success can be in the entertainment industry and how nothing is ever really guaranteed.

Legit.ng, in this article, listed several famous faces who were once everywhere but have gradually been forgotten

1. Olajumoke Onibread's accident fame in 2016

Olajumoke Onibread opened up about what happened to her after hitting the spotlight in 2016. Credit: olajumokeorisaguna

Source: Instagram

Olajumoke Onibread, whose real name is Olajumoke Orisaguna, became a social media sensation overnight in 2016.

Her nickname blends with her first name, "Oni bread," a Yoruba phrase meaning "bread seller" stemming from her humble beginnings before the spotlight.

According to reports, Olajumoke was hawking loaves of bread on the streets of Lagos when she accidentally walked into a photo shoot featuring British rapper Tinie Tempah, being run by Nigerian celebrity photographer TY Bello.

Her story, however, soon changed when TY Bello, during the review of the photos, noticed the photobomb.

The celebrity photographer tracked Olajumoke down and shared her images, turning the street hawker into a national icon of unexpected grace and a "grass-to-grace" story.

However, in 2024, Olajumoke shared details of how her former manager Victoria allegedly ruined her career, making her leave the spotlight.

According to her, Victoria allegedly refused to give her back her Instagram login details. She also claimed that her former manager deleted all the modelling work done under her agency when she left.

A video of Olajumoke Onibread speaking on air is below:

2. How social media broke Chef Dammy after cook-a-thon

Chef Dammy faces backlash on social media over her cook-a-thon attempt. Credit: chefdammy

Source: Instagram

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, aka Chef Dammy, hit the limelight in 2023 after she joined the trend of Guinness World Record-inspired cook-a-thons that swept through Nigeria after Hilda Baci's record.

Dammy faced backlash on social media over claims she was attempting to break Baci's record, which she had only recently set at the time.

In 2025, Dammy revealed the backlash left her broken as she gradually left the spotlight.

She also opened up on the struggles that followed her sudden rise to fame.

According to her, she never expected the cook-a-thon to go viral, and even her parents only found out after it started trending.

A video of Chef Dammy speaking about a Nigerian dish is below:

3. Fish Pie Guy claims he was used and dumped

Fish Pie Guy shared how he was allegedly used and dumped after hitting spotlight. Credit: fishpieguy

Source: Instagram

Fish Pie Guy, whose real name is Alax Evalsam, is a Nigerian street-food seller who became an internet sensation in 2024 for his musical, high-energy way of hawking fish pies in traffic with the memorable cry of "fish pieeeeeee!"

His video caught the attention of some popular faces in the entertainment industry, transforming him into an overnight star.

Aside from attention, the new fame also reportedly came with financial support, gifts, and business opportunities. A major catalyst for his popularity was content creator Nons Miraj, who shared a video of her visit to Alax in his humble slum home.

However, months after his rise, Alax opened up about the generosity that came his way in a video posted by content creator MrKasa.

He alleged that he had been taken advantage of, explaining that none of his financial contributions were given.

"The rumours that they gave me N10 million, N5 million, and more are untrue. The truth is, many of these people took advantage of me," he said.

4. Black Camaru shares how he became homeless after fame

Black Camaru claims he was cheated by people after hitting fame. Credit: blackcamaru

Source: Instagram

Black Camaru, whose real name is Kurunmi Ijaya, became famous for his catchphrase "If I hold you in my hand, your blood will dry".

He gained widespread fame through Instagram and comedy skits alongside his partner Emini Oba, and later featured in the Hollywood movie Gangs of Lagos, reportedly earning N5m for his role.

However, in 2025, Camaru opened up about how he got cheated by people, rendering him broke and homeless with his newborn.

According to the skit maker, indulging in alcohol and drugs might have massively contributed to his downfall.

5. Happie Boys rose to fame in 2022 with their dance video

Happie Boys made waves on social media in 2022 after their dance video went viral. Credit: happieboys

Source: Instagram

The Happie Boys, namely Matthew Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, are two Nigerian internet sensations who became famous in 2022 after a video of them dancing while working as security guards at a Chicken Republic branch in Aba, Abia state, went viral on social media.

They were later relieved of their jobs by Chicken Republic, leading to some Nigerians coming to their aid, including the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, who awarded them a fully funded scholarship to further their education in Cyprus.

However, in 2023, their relationship with the cleric turned sour after they were deported to Nigeria following allegations that Chibuzor withdrew their scholarship.

They also made other allegations against the cleric before they later tendered an apology.

A video of Happie Boys begging Nigerians for support is below:

Olajumoke Onibread on smoking allegation

Legit.ng previously reported that Olajumoke Orisaguna responded to swirling rumours that she now smokes hard substances, following a viral video that sparked concern among fans.

The former bread seller had shared a freestyle singing clip on her TikTok page.

While the video was intended as casual content, many viewers focused less on her performance and more on her appearance, describing it as unusual. Some online users even suggested her actions resembled those of a “junky.”

Source: Legit.ng