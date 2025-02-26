Nigerian social media sensation Black Camaru who has been off the grid for a while has surfaced in an interview

Black Caramu narrated his ordeal at the hands of those who "ripped" him off and how he became broke

The once-viral sensation, whose real name is Kurunmi Ijaya gave a detailed explanation of how his earnings dwindled

Nigerian viral social media sensation Black Camaru, who was born Kurunmi Ijaya has shared the touching story of how he became broke.

Black Caramu, who was popular for the saying "If I hold you in my hand, your blood will dry", is a Nigerian actor, singer and comedian.

Actor Black Camaru reveals how alcohol ruined and made him homeless. Credit: @blackcamaru

Source: Instagram

He was featured in the Block Buster Movie Gangs of Lagos, where he acted alongside stars like Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi, Chike and many more and was paid N5 million for his role,

The fast-rising skit maker and comedian was featured in an interview, and he shared his sad story of how he got cheated by people, rendering him broke and homeless with his newborn.

Camaru revealed that indulging in alcohol and drugs may have massively contributed to his downfall. He asked Nigerians to help him financially and with accommodation. Camaru also pledged never to drink again, and he has been to hell and back.

Actor Black Camaru reveals how alcohol ruined and made him homeless. Credit: @blackcamaru

Source: Instagram

Watch the interview here:

How Nigerians reacted to Black Camaru's plight

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@ayinde_sagittarius reacted:

"Na drugs finish am….. he too carry cultism for head when the lil fame was hot… some people no know say N5m - N10m no be money wey fit make person rich for life, u go only dey okay dey feed n eat at the time u want.. I pray make God give am second chance ."

@toybexnineeleven said:

"Man too get talent na life take Monday from him con give him Friday 😂."

@olabestofficial said:

"He was my favorite 😂… God shall restore him."

@jhibhis_culture said:

"May Allah bless him with second chance 🙏🏻."

@deejay_kamba said:

"Me I need just 1m to start life because I never start yet o 😂😂😂."

@mrlilgaga2 said:

"Can we please help CAMARU AND HIS WIFE THAT IS TRAPPED IN THE HOSPITAL DUE TO LACK OF FUNDS."

@wealthcraftpro_ said:

"His downfall started from splitting with Oba when that fame came. You don't leave what took you up there for another thing and expect things to keep moving forward."

@darmiepearl said:

"Egbon no lie about the Canadian loud the work he tell una so."

@cakesbysophiiee said:

"Person wey I Dey see regular for council bustop no be small thing o."

@queen_xabara siad:

"The mad him mad, no be mad that enter market😂😂😂😂😂that got me rolling 😂."

University sets exam questions using Black Camaru

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Delta State University made headlines after a copy of its examination paper made rounds on social media.

This is as the examination question was set after a popular Instagram comedian identified as Black Camaru.

The creative writing question which was allotted 30 marks had an interesting instruction which the students were mandated to follow in answering it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng