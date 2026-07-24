Filmmaker Biodun Stephen and actress Ronke Odusanya found themselves trapped in an elevator at Michigan State University

Odusanya was seen panicking as the elevator door refused to open, while Stephen made light of the situation

Officials reportedly called the police to help resolve the malfunction as the pair remained stuck mid-air

Nollywood filmmaker Biodun Stephen and actress Ronke Odusanya had quite the unexpected experience during their time at Michigan State University, after footage of the two getting trapped inside an elevator surfaced online.

The video shows the duo stuck inside the elevator, unable to exit after the door refused to open. While Stephen tried to keep the mood light, Odusanya was visibly shaken, with her panic becoming more apparent as time went on.

Reactions trail Biodun Stephen and Ronke Odusanya as they get stuck in elevator at Michigan State University. Photo credit@bidounstephen/@ronkeodusanya

Source: Instagram

Stephen reportedly pointed out that she had previously suggested they take the staircase on multiple occasions, but Odusanya would usually talk her out of it.

This time, that decision came back to bite them, as the pair found themselves suspended mid-air with no immediate way out.

Officials called the police to help

Ronke Odusanya panicked after getting stuck in an elevator at Michigan State University. Photo credit@ronkeodusanya

Source: Instagram

According to Biodun Stephen, staff at the facility had gone to contact the police to assist in resolving the malfunction.

As they waited, Odusanya called on God for protection and lamented that of all places for something like this to happen, it had to be abroad rather than back home in Lagos state. Stephen, still in good spirits, cheekily told those watching not to be fooled by her friend's glasses, saying Odusanya had already gone into full panic mode.

Here is the Instagram video of the two filmmakers in the elevator below:

Fans react to the trapped duo

The clip quickly caught attention online, drawing a wave of reactions from followers.

@certifiedebony wrote:

"I am glad we could laugh about this."

@morayobrown reacted:

"This is too funny "

@oyinvalprin commented:

"Hope you are out safely please"

@soulsuit005 shared:

"It's not funny but the lesson her shows no country is perfect not even Almighty America nor Great Britain.. If this had happened in Nigeria, the negative news merchants and online blackmailers would have set ring light to tell the whole world how terrible Nigeria is and how such cannot happen in America.. We bring our nation down and demarket our country too much just for political reasons. God bless Nigeria."

Bidoun Stephen speaks about Ibom Air lady

Legit.ng had reported that filmmaker Biodun Stephen also joined the league of her colleagues, reacting to the viral Ibom Air altercation.

In a lengthy video, Stephen recalled warning women to always wear underwear in public to avoid embarrassment. Her remarks have drawn mixed online reactions, with some accusing her of sexism while others defend her bluntness.

Source: Legit.ng