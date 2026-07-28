BBNaija Season 11 housemate Mercedes found herself at the centre of attention after a brief wardrobe slip in the dressing room

The moment happened while she was changing clothes alongside other housemates, who immediately alerted her

Although the incident lasted only a few seconds, viewers quickly shared clips online as conversations around the reality star continued

One of the earliest talking points in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house has emerged after housemate Mercedes experienced a brief wardrobe slip while changing clothes in the dressing room.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 28, as the reality star was getting dressed in the company of other housemates.

Mercedes finds herself at the centre of attention after a brief wardrobe slip in the dressing room. Photos: Mercedes.

Source: Instagram

During the process, part of her outfit shifted unexpectedly before she quickly adjusted it and continued as though nothing had happened.

Other contestants in the room quickly drew Mercedes' attention to the brief wardrobe mishap.

Rather than appear embarrassed, the BBNaija housemate remained calm and carried on with her activities, leaving many viewers impressed by how casually she handled the moment.

The clip soon found its way onto social media, where fans began discussing what happened.

With the "Show Ya Self" edition still in its early days, viewers have continued to follow every development inside the house.

Watch the Instagram video of Mercedes here:

Reactions trail Mercedes' video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@theverybenny stated:

"Na why you wear akpola heel 👡👠come house ! And which mask did u put on ur face"

@dibsy_sprinkles noted:

"I for go this big brother naija but I never want make my family know my true color"

@trendsandnorm wrote:

"You can already tell she will scatter the house. She go fight everybody before she comot"

@velma_tumi noted:

"Biggy what is this?"

@hani4fauzi wrote:

"Church girl and a pole dancer"

Mercedes remained calm and carried on with her activities. Photos: Mercedes.

Source: UGC

Legit.ng published an article about Bright Morgan from BBNaija. Bright Morgan is becoming a very popular BBNaija housemate. People like him because he is calm, confident, and funny. He is an actor, model, and business owner from Imo State.

Bright has acted in several Nigerian movies like Love Unscripted. He has also worked with famous actors like Patience Ozokwo. The reality TV star is single and describes himself as smart and adaptable.

Source: Legit.ng