Davido has revealed how a viral scandal left him feeling so overwhelmed that he considered ending his life

The singer said he panicked after a private moment was exposed online for the world to see

Calls from his father and sisters reportedly added to the pressure as the controversy spiralled

Award-winning Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up about a painful chapter in his life, revealing that a scandal from 2014 left him feeling suicidal.

Speaking in an interview with Vibe Magazine, the singer recalled how a seemingly ordinary night in Ghana turned into a nightmare that almost broke him emotionally.

Davido shares how a viral scandal left him feeling so overwhelmed that he considered ending his life. Photos: Davido.

Source: Instagram

According to Davido, who recently unveiled his Atlanta mansion, the incident happened after a show in Ghana when he invited a lady he met at a club back to his hotel room.

Little did he know that the encounter would soon become one of the most embarrassing moments of his life.

The photo that sent him into panic mode

Davido explained that his manager, Asa Asika, rushed into his room with shocking news.

The lady had posted a photo of him sleeping online.

At the time, the singer was still young and trying to navigate fame, making the situation even harder to process.

What followed was a flood of calls from family members.

“My Daddy was calling me. My sisters were calling me,” he recalled.

The pressure, embarrassment and fear of public judgment reportedly became overwhelming.

Reflecting on how devastated he felt, Davido made a startling confession.

“The girl posted me sleeping. My Daddy was calling me. My sisters were calling me. If I saw balcony that day, I would have jumped,” he said.

The singer explained that he was young, careless and heavily involved in relationships at the time.

Looking back, he believes the scandal became a major lesson that transformed his outlook on fame, privacy and responsibility.

More than a decade later, Davido says the experience helped shape the man and global superstar he eventually became.

Watch an X video of Davido talking about the scandal here:

Reactions trail Davido's confession

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@AnthonyAwalters stated:

"Jesus this man na mad o Same door Wei your manager knock knock and bang to enter One girl come disappear enter snap you Sily boy"

@_Chinonxo wrote:

"How's she In your bedroom He slept before her after first half He should stop beating around the bush"

@Omoola2096 shared:

"Fame isn't all private jets and sold-out shows. One leaked moment had Davido wanting to disappear. A reminder that behind the celebrity is still a human being dealing with pressure."

Davido says he panicked after a private moment was exposed online for the world to see. Photo: Davido.

Source: Twitter

Davido reveals lavish monthly spending habits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeat star Davido disclosed he spends between $200,000 and $300,000 monthly on himself, excluding expenses for his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.

The singer explained that his spending varies depending on location, noting that life in the U.S. is quieter and less costly compared to when he is away from his family.

His revelation quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions from fans about his extravagant lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng