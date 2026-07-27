A resurfaced video of KWAM 1 boasting about leaving clothes and shoes at ex-partners' homes has gone viral online

The footage emerged days after a woman named Ogechi Eleana accused the Fuji legend of abandoning his alleged 12-year-old daughter, Azeezat

KWAM 1 had earlier dismissed the paternity allegations during a stage performance, calling the pregnancy a "free gift"

A resurfaced video of veteran Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Olasunkanmi Marshal, widely known as K1 De Ultimate or KWAM 1, has gone viral on social media, reigniting public debate about how the legendary singer manages his relationships with women who have had children for him.

In the clip, KWAM 1 can be heard speaking candidly about his approach to past relationships.

Veteran Fuji singer KWAM 1's old video on his baby mamas resurfaced amid ongoing paternity controversy. Photo: kingwasiuayindemarshal

Source: Instagram

The Fuji maestro boasted that he makes a habit of deliberately leaving personal belongings, specifically clothing and shoes, at the homes of women he is no longer romantically involved with, particularly those who bore him children.

Speaking in Yoruba, he said:

"There are a lot of women I am no longer dating. That I would forget cloths and shoes at their place. Especially if the person has a child for me. I would say they should use that to remember me. That experience I used street to gather is enormous. That was why I have lived my life successfully like this. Because I do not think about things."

Ogechi Eleana's paternity claims against KWAM 1

The video's timing has drawn significant attention because it surfaced just days after a woman identified as Ogechi Eleana publicly accused the Fuji icon of neglecting his alleged daughter, a 12-year-old named Azeezat.

Eleana claimed she had been in a relationship with KWAM 1 for over seven years before falling pregnant.

According to her, their connection began when she offered him manicure, pedicure, and home services.

She further alleged that once the singer learnt of her pregnancy, he urged her to terminate it and promised to arrange money for the procedure through an aide, a payment she says never arrived.

KWAM 1 returns to the spotlight as an old video resurfaces following allegations involving an alleged daughter. Photo: kingwasiuayindemarshal

Source: Instagram

KWAM 1 responds from the stage

Rather than address the claims privately, KWAM 1 chose a stage performance as his platform to hit back.

He dismissed the pregnancy allegations outright, describing it as "useless" and comparing it to a "free gift."

He also sang that nobody should stress him at this point in his life, laughing off the entire matter before his audience.

The combination of his stage response and the resurfaced video has since fuelled widespread commentary online, with many questioning the singer's attitude towards paternal responsibility.

Watch the resurfaced video of Kwam 1 speaking on how he handles relationships with his baby mamas below:

Kwam 1 urges Yoruba leaders to unite

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fuji legend Kwam1 called on Yoruba leaders to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in tackling insecurity.

In a video shared on Instagram, he appealed to Sunday Igboho and Gani Adams to mobilise warriors and influential figures across Yorubaland against kidnappings and killings.

Kwam 1 stressed that unity and collective action are essential to end the menace during Tinubu’s tenure.

Source: Legit.ng